Amazon India launches fifth all-women partner delivery station

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the launch of an all-women partner delivery station in Andhra Pradesh. Located at Piduguralla town of Guntur district, the new station will be operated by Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner (DSP).

This station is in addition to the existing four all-women delivery stations that Amazon’s DSPs operate in the states of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kerala.

The launch of this all-women delivery station complements Amazon India’s efforts to increase the opportunities for women in the logistics sector while strengthening its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) commitment.

In a press statement, Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India, said,

“I’m proud to announce the launch of the fifth all-women delivery station in the country and the first in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This continued expansion is a testament to providing women with growth opportunities that enable them to expand their horizons. Our Delivery Service Partners across the country play an important role in strengthening Amazon India’s operations network and in delivering smiles to our customers. We stay committed to providing women with safe and fulfilling opportunities and remain steadfast in our resolve to financially uplift them.”

ALSO READ Amazon India launches two all-women delivery stations in Kerala

The DSP programme is a last-mile delivery model, where Amazon India partners with small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to deliver packages to Amazon customers. For many partners, this programme is their first entrepreneurial venture.

They leverage their local knowledge of the community and the technological support offered by Amazon India to seamlessly fulfil delivery promises to customers. The programme has not only helped Amazon India to expand its reach into India’s hinterlands but also provided growth avenues for SMBs.

Amazon India has close to 1650 delivery service partner stations across more than 750 cities, providing employment opportunities to thousands of delivery associates. This programme also enables the company to seamlessly manage last-mile deliveries across the country.

The press release also quoted Vimala Banala, Delivery Associate, from the all-women delivery station in Piduguralla, who said, “I was always ambitious and wanted to pursue my higher studies, but the financial condition at my home did not allow me to do so. My father, who is a farmer, needed financial help to manage the expenses at home. With this job, I am empowered to be financially independent and also take care of my family. It gives me immense satisfaction to inspire many other young women from my village.”

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.