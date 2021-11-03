4 out of 5 mothers are concerned about their child's growth: Momspresso, Danone survey

Momspresso.com, a content platform for mums, recently conducted a survey with Danone India, a leading nutrition player on Indian mums’ concerns around their child's growth and nutrition and the role of health food drinks to bridge the gaps in their diet.

According to the findings, four out of 5 mothers agree that they are concerned about their child's growth and 69 percent of those mothers feel that their children are not growing as per their expectations. Delving deeper into optimal growth, 73 percent of mothers believe that nutrient absorption is as important as providing nutrients for growth and 89 percent of mothers agree their child’s growth could be better if the nutrition is well-absorbed.

The lack of critical nutrients like DHA, is also a point of contention for mums when it comes to health food drinks. Nine out of 10 mums agree that DHA is important for brain development, but only half of them claimed their health food drink has DHA.

Along with the need for vital nutrients, 3 out 5 moms desired their toddler drinks to neither have excess sugar nor fat.

Speaking on the findings Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso.com in a press statement, said, "At Momspresso.com, we believe that no one knows moms like we do. We are delighted to conduct this survey in tandem with Danone India, a brand that is creating health food drinks, especially for the little ones. As mums look at bridging gaps in their kids' growth, several of them have turned to health food drinks. However, numerous health food drinks currently fall short of mums’ expectations.

"The need of the hour, then, is for brands to understand mums’ concerns and address the nutritional gaps in children through their offerings. We are committed to helping mums address these concerns regarding their kids, and this survey will go a long way in identifying stressors and formulating tailored nutritional solution for growing kids. Mums, invariably, know best. Given the findings, it is not surprising that more than two-third of mums are concerned about health food drinks not addressing the unique nutritional needs of their kids."

Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India, added, " At Danone, we are committed to addressing the nutritional needs of our consumers across all ages. Our product solutions are backed with robust science to ensure our consumers get the optimum nutrition required for their needs. We are delighted to partner with Momspresso and give a platform to mothers’ concerns around her child’s growth and development”

Momspresso.com's survey covered 1,200 moms from across the country, all of whom give health food drinks to their kids. Sixty-nine percent of the respondents were homemakers while 31 percent were working mothers. Eighty-one percent of them were between 25–35 years with children between 2-6 years.