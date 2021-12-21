More women beneficiaries joining insurance schemes PMJJBY, PMSBY, says govt

Greater number of women beneficiaries are joining the demand-driven Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana with over 13.68 crore enrollment, the government said in Parliament on Monday.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) were launched in 2015 with a view to enhancing the level of insurance penetration in the country and to provide insurance cover to common people, especially poor and the under-privileged sections of the society, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The schemes have seen significant growth in terms of the cumulative number of women enrolled in these schemes, the minister said.

Under PMSBY, there are 10,26,45,751 women beneficiaries and under PMJJBY, there are 3,42,40,254 beneficiaries, he added.

He said these schemes are demand driven and consent based and no assistance is provided by the government for payment of premiums.

(representaional image)

As many as 1,60,925 women were paid claims amounting to Rs 3,218.5 crore under PMJJBY as of October 27, 2021, he said. While, claims worth Rs 294.93 crore were paid to 14,818 women beneficiaries under PMSBY.

PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, PMSBY offers accidental death or total permanent disability cover of Rs 2 lakh and permanent partial disability cover of Rs 1 lakh.

Citing data provided by insurance companies, the minister said that 5,12,915 numbers of claims amounting to Rs 10,258 crore and 92,266 numbers of claims amounting to Rs 1,797 crore have been disbursed under PMJJBY and PMSBY respectively as of 27th October 2021.

In reply to a separate question on mudra loans, the minister said that as much as 68 per cent of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana accounts held by women entrepreneurs, availing 44 per cent of the sanctioned amount.

The all India accounts under PMMY stood at 32.11 crore as of November 26, 2021, of which 21.73 crore were women entrepreneurs (68 per cent). While the all India sanctioned loan amount was of Rs 17 lakh crore of which Rs 7.42 lakh crore (44 per cent) was held by women enterprises.

"Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), institutional credit up to Rs 10 lakh is provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) to micro/small entrepreneurs, including women, for income generating activities in sectors such as manufacturing, trading, services and activities allied to agriculture," Karad said.

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

In reply to another question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the government has taken many effective steps for successful implementation of 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana' to ensure maximum benefits to girls.

He said that 19,535 villages in the country have been declared as 'Sampoorna Sukanya Gram' under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana campaign.

The campaign was launched in June 2019 to ensure the reach of SSA till last mile, Chaudhary said.

It covers opening of Sukanya Samriddhi Account for all eligible girl child in that village. Till 31st March 2021, a total of 19,535 villages declared as Sampoorna Sukanya Gram, the minister said.