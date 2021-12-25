[Year in Review 2021] 8 movies and TV shows with strong women leads to look back upon

For several decades, Indian movies and TV shows have significantly been male-centric. But in the last few years, there has been a steady rise in female-led movies.

From movies like Margarita with a Straw and Lipstick under my Burkha to TV shows like Delhi Crime, we saw stories with strong women characters and gripping content.

Year 2021 also saw movies and shows that had strong-headed protagonists mostly played by women.

As a year-end round-up, we look at some female-centric films and TV shows on OTT platforms where women captured the show. This list is nowhere exhaustive, but here are some of our picks.

Chhorii

A well-made horror film, Chhorii focuses on its protagonist, Sakshi, a pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh, portrayed by Nushrratt Bharuccha.

It follows the life of Sakshi as she moves from the city to a secluded village, where she experiences paranormal activities.

The movie addresses female foeticide and female infanticide and how it is still strongly prevalent in several parts of India. The movie does give a strong message and does not end on an unsettling note.

Sherni

Sherni has two-pronged focus -- the problem of urban development and encroachment and patriarchy.

Vidya Balan plays the lead role as a forest officer who is posted in the dense jungles of Madhya Pradesh to track and capture an unsettled tigress alive. The movie focuses on the struggles of the protagonist to fit between her duty as a wife, a government servant, and a wildlife lover. Sherni also touches on the deep-rooted sexist issues in the society.

Skater girl

Featuring Rachel Sanchita Gupta as the protagonist, the movie puts the spotlight on caste issues, poverty, and patriarchy that a young girl has to face to follow her skateboarding passion. The movie also sheds light on the obstacles faced by young girls from rural parts of India.

Pagglait

Starring Sanya Malhotra, Pagglait is about the journey of a young widow who wants to live life on her own terms.

The story revolves around how the protagonist feels no grief in the initial days of her husband’s death as she did not feel important in the relationship, but continues to live the way society expects her to.

The movie touches upon the roots of sexism, misogyny, and patriarchy that married women and widowed women face in India.

Rashmi Rocket

After Thappad, Tapsee Paanu delivers yet another power-packed performance in Rashmi Rocket.

The story revolves around Rashmi, a small-town girl, aspiring to be an athlete. The movie is about her journey of becoming a national-level runner, the sexism and biases she faces, and the gender tests she is forced to go through. The movie also portrays stereotypes of gender roles, behaviour, and habits.

Tribhanga

Featuring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar, the story revolves around three generations of women and their relationship with one another as mother, daughter, and granddaughter. The movie is about liberal women raising children and biases that revolve around one another.

Aarya

While the first season of the Disney+HotStar Series Aarya was released last year, this year, the series showcased its second season. With Sushmita Sen portraying the lead role, the series is about ‘Aarya’, a woman who seeks to protect her family.

She even joins a mafia gang to get revenge for her husband’s murder. The show has been nominated under the Best Drama Series of the International Emmy Awards.

Bombay Begums

Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick under my burkha fame brings Bombay Begums, a six-part series that revolves around the lives of four different women from seemingly different backgrounds. The story is about their dreams and wishes and how their lives have gotten intertwined as the story progresses.