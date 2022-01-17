Are you a female changemaker or know one? Apply for HerStory's Women on a Mission Awards 2022

“A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water”.

Former US First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt’s statement rings true with every generation of women, no matter what century we are in.

It’s 2022, and the struggles women are facing are real. According to a report from UN Women, progress towards gender equality is looking bleak. And a new global analysis of progress on gender equality and women’s rights shows women and girls remain disproportionately affected by the socio-economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, struggling with disproportionately high job and livelihood losses, education disruptions and increased burdens of unpaid care work.

Despite this, women have proven to be eternal warriors, their strength and resilience shining through as they surmount diverse challenges. As the pandemic raged on, women have been in the forefront as doctors, nurses, social workers, and entrepreneurs who pivoted to make a difference.

A year of many firsts

In the past year itself, women have broken many barriers and busted innumerable stereotypes. At HerStory, we reported on women who are breaking the traditional male bastion – be it the first ever women manager of an underground mine to the first woman pilot to fly the longest commercial flight in the world and many more.

The year also saw the largest number of startups joining the unicorn league, with four of them led by women – Priyanka Gill, Co-founder of ﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿; Upasana Taku, Co-founder and COO of ﻿MobiKwik﻿; Ruchi Kalra, Co-founder and CFO of ﻿Ofbusiness﻿; and Ruchi Deepak, Co-founder, ﻿ACKO Insurance﻿.

Falguni Nayar, Founder, Nykaa also became India’s newest self-made billionaire when the brand made its debut on the stock exchange. It was also India’s only woman-founded unicorn to go public.

Which is why women need to be lauded and feted for their continuous efforts in every field – their determination and grit recognised so that they become role models for others.

Recognising the change makers

As part of HerStory’s Women on a Mission 2022, it’s our vision to bring women changemakers from all walks of life onto a single platform. They will share their stories as we attempt to change the narrative towards an equitable world.

An integral part of the event will be the Women on a Mission Awards that will honour women across 15 categories – and their extraordinary stories as they attempt to build a new India story.

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The categories include:

Social Impact

Entrepreneurship

Digital Influencer

HeForHer

Young Achiever

Business Leader

Education

Governance

Tech & Innovation

Health & Wellness

Science & Technology

Art & Culture

Entertainment

Fashion

Sports

Apply for the Women on a Mission Awards here

The award winners will be chosen through a fair and thorough nomination process vetted by experts across industries and domains along with key members of YourStory’s editorial team.

If you feel that you have made an impactful change in the world we live in, you can apply to one or more categories through an application form available online. You could also nominate other women who you think needs to be recognised for the work they do. Apply here.

For more details on the awards and the nomination process, visit our website

Don’t forget to also register to attend the Women on a Mission 2022 Summit, which is scheduled to take place on March 11-12, 2022. Register now.