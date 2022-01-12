HerStory’s Women on a Mission Summit 2022 to celebrate women as catalysts of change; feature awards, report launches and more

“Why do we need to recognise and have dialogues around women in the workforce – especially, if we are talking of creating a more equal world?”

Now there’s a frequently asked question – the answer to which lies in many a study, survey, analysis, report, index, and what-have-you on the state of gender equity in the workplace and in the world at large.

But perhaps none more than the female labour force participation rate in India, which shows that despite comprising over half the country’s population, women make up just 23.3 percent of the overall workforce. This means, around 77 percent of working age females remain locked out of the job market, suggesting a massive loss of economic opportunity for the country.

More than enough reasons for us to champion women changemakers and leaders in different fields – their achievements, their grit, their fortitude, and their willingness to go places – something HerStory has steadfastly done for many years through our stories and initiatives like our flagship Women on a Mission Summit.

This year, we’re excited to announce that the Women on a Mission Summit will be held on March 11-12, 2022, during the International Women’s Day week, with the mission to serve as the platform for inspiration to move people to action via provocative conversations, compelling story-telling and pledges to advance change for women in the workforce.

REGISTER NOW

It will also honour women leaders from different fields who are instrumental in making a positive difference in the world we live in today through the Women on A Mission 2022 Awards.

After all, the times when women stood invisible in a crowd or on the sidelines are over. We need to empower more women to emerge out of the shadows, take the lead and move forward, and that’s what we’ll do at the Women on a Mission Summit through several initiatives such as:

Women on a Mission Awards: The Women on a Mission Awards is a celebration of the outstanding contribution of women changemakers building a new India. Apply or nominate a female changemaker you know for the Women on a Mission Awards.

100 women leaders to watch for: HerStory’s curated list of 100 Women Leaders to Watch for features women who are carving a niche for themselves in different fields and are poised to be among the most influential leaders and change-makers of tomorrow

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Report Launch: A research report on the State of Women in tech entrepreneurship in India showcasing key trends and insights based on a data-backed deep-dive analysis of the sector

HerStory Pioneers: Spotlighting women who are pioneers in their field of work and are paving the way for a more equal world

Masterclasses, Mentorship and Workshops

Networking opportunities and many more

REGISTER NOW

The first edition of The Women on a Mission Summit saw more than 800 women attending an offline event in Bengaluru. Prominent speakers at the previous edition of the Summit included:

Sudha Murty, former Chairperson - Infosys Foundation

Nirvruti Rai, Country Head - Intel India

Dana Kursh, former Consul General of Israel to South India

Nicole Gerad from the Canadian Consulate

Missile Woman - Tessy Thomas and a host of other luminaries

HerStory, for the past many years, has brought to you, stories of women – voices from the boardroom to the streets – of struggles and challenges – heard without any kind of judgement. It continues to promote, celebrate, and rejoice about amazing and extraordinary stories – of unheard voices that need a platform to speak up and be heard. As an extension of this narrative, we launched the Women on a Mission Summit to showcase changemakers who are committed to changing the narrative to that of an equal world.

It’s time to script a new ‘HerStory’ and for every story to shine!

For more details on the event, and how to register, please click HERE.