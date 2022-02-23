The opportunities in the energy technology sector are huge and transformative, says Shridevi R Bale of Accenture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made headlines after he announced at COP-26 that India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. While the goal is an impressive one, it will require the support of India’s backbone - their enterprises. It is no longer debatable that renewable energy or clean energy is the need of the hour. In fact, renewable energy and other efficiency measures can help achieve almost 90 percent of carbon reductions in the years to come. As world leaders look at a carbon emission-free future, it is up to experts and leaders across enterprises and the energy sector to take charge to mitigate the effects of climate change.

One such inspiring leader is Shridevi R Bale, Managing Director - Energy Lead, Accenture. Shridevi is among the few IT experts in the energy industry who combine technology with domain expertise. An early realisation of this strength along with consistent upgrades in knowledge and qualifications has helped her scale new heights in her career. Today she is the energy technology lead for all global projects from ATCI in India. As the world transitions to renewable energy, Shridevi is driving this change from the front.

In a conversation with HerStory, Shridevi spoke about her goals and also shared advice for women who want to make it big in the energy and technology sector.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

HerStory (HS): The Prime Minister recently announced that India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. How is the energy sector looking at it?

Shridevi Bale (SB): The world is chasing net-zero goals and so, the energy industry has to perforce reduce its carbon emissions. Fortunately, most oil and gas companies are looking at transitioning gradually to more sustainable sources of energy. We are working with them to achieve these ambitious goals.

HS: How are you and your team at Accenture creating an impact in the energy space?

SB: Using technologies, like artificial intelligence, analytics and machine learning, I draft out futuristic solutions to address this huge transformation. As Energy Lead at ATCI, I use data and technology interventions – right from reservoir analysis and demand estimation to hyper-personalisation of services to the end consumer – to help companies rewrite business strategies and drive innovation. We are currently working on a carbon capture and storage solution which looks at extracting carbon from the environment and directing it for use in industry or pumping it back into the earth’s surface. I believe solutions such as these will help humanity create a better tomorrow.

HS: What have been some of your biggest accomplishments at Accenture?

SB: My proudest moment at Accenture was recently when the Drilling and Exploration World (DEW), a technical-cum-scientific monthly, featured me among the inspirational women leaders in the energy, oil and gas, and engineering sector.

HS: While women are slowly creating their place across sectors, we still have a long way to go. How is Accenture providing an inclusive environment to its women employees?

SB: Accenture is one of the few companies where a significant number of women are in leadership roles. My team has an equal representation of both genders. Accenture is such a people-centric organisation that it allows professionals like me to carve our own unique space within the organisation. In fact, I could even convince the organisation to sponsor industry certificates for my team members from a leading university that specialises in energy studies. It is this sound support that helps nurture talent and the organisation.

HS: Your journey is an inspiration to many women. What advice would you give to women aspiring for a career in the energy technology sector?

SB: The opportunities in the energy technology sector are huge and transformative. The next few decades will define the future of the world and if you wish to be part of bringing about that change, it’s important to have a solid support system in place.

In my case, my family, including parents and in-laws, stand by me firmly and help me navigate some of the toughest times balancing work, children, and upskilling. In fact, we do not follow gender-specific responsibilities at home but nurture the ideology of equality for all. Once this support is in place, you can thrive and make a difference in the future of humanity too.

HS: When not working, what are your favourite things to do?

SB: I start my day early with a rigorous session of yoga, followed by an hour of introspection or reading something that inspires and helps me stay centred. One of my recent favourites has been Hector Garcia’s Ikigai. In my spare time, I love to paint with my children. Mandalas especially interest me since they help me stay focused. I am also writing a book on sustainability, wherein I wish to explain sustainability in the simplest way possible.