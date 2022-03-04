Amazon Prime Video, MAMI launch collective to foster conversations between women in entertainment

Amazon Prime Video and Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) have joined hands to launch 'Maitri: Female First Collective.' The partnership is meant to foster meaningful conversations and collaborations between women from the entertainment industry. More importantly, it serves as a women-only space that encourages them to share their experiences. The conversations are aimed at understanding how women have faced challenges and overcome hurdles in the entertainment industry, thus promoting a positive environment.

With their aspirations shared on such a massive platform, it works on the principle of women standing up for women and helping each other. The women hail from media and entertainment spaces, and their common backgrounds give a unique perspective.

Maitri will hold the session quarterly, and the first episode features 16 women in its debut release. It includes names like Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures and Times Studios Originals; Ayesha DeVitre Dhillon, screenwriter and hairstylist; Bhavani Iyer, screenwriter and author; Gayathri, filmmaker; Jeeva, filmmaker; Juhi Chaturvedi, screenwriter; Kunjila Mascillamani, filmmaker; Mini Mathur, actor and TV host; Nupur Asthana, filmmaker; Richa Chadha, actor and producer; Rintu Thomas, filmmaker; Shweta Tripathi Sharma, actor and producer; Sumukhi Suresh, comedian, actor, writer, creator, Founder and CE-HOE, Motormouth; Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, filmmaker and author; Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video; and Smriti Kiran, Artistic Director at MAMI.

Amazon Prime Video's ventures in India has brought many stories to light, and has made a major contribution in transforming the OTT space in the country. With their tryst with inclusivity, the partnership with MAMI will be a game-changing one.

In most industries, there is a gap between the representation that men have versus that of women. A collaborative initiative like Maitri would be the first step to bridging that gap.