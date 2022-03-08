CRY encourages young women to share their stories

Non-governmental organisation Child Rights and You (CRY) on Monday conducted a webinar on ‘Rising Against All Odds – Celebrating Our Women of Tomorrow’ a day ahead of International Women’s Day to encourage more girls to break gender barriers.

Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY said, “Creating awareness among girls of the existing societal norms, and supporting them to change the narrative by growing to their full potential is something that CRY holds very close to its heart. It is crucial that young girls set goals and stubbornly pursue them, no matter come what may. We are sure, their grit and resilience will go a long way in inspiring many others to follow suit and break age-old barriers.”

Puja further emphasised the need to create a platform for girls and women to come together and share stories of breaking stereotypes each in their own way and driving the change.

Young girls and women who are beneficiaries of the organisation shared their struggles and journey during the webinar session with actor Maanvi Gagroo and author and poet Kena Shree in attendance.

Abha Kumari, a 21-year-old constable who hails from the remote Sarairanjan block, Samastipur district in Bihar fought poverty and patriarchal mindset in her family and neighbourhood to realise her dream of joining the police force with support from members of Jawahar Jyoti Baal Vikas Kendra (JJBVK), a local grassroots organisation supported by Child Rights and You (CRY).

“I just pray that what I have seen and been through, no other girls should face the same. The hardships and battles that I fought to achieve my dream to study further and become a police officer, I really wish other girls do not face the same,” Abha said.

“I would ask all girls and women to never back down from anything. After all, we all have the warrior in us. We all fight and win our own battles in our own way and on our own terms. So never step back from living life on your own terms and never let people tell you what is right or wrong. That is the premise of our lives – yours and mine,” Kena advised the audience.