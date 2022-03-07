Vu TV's Devita Saraf unveils Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED

At the Best TV launch of 2022, Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of ﻿The Vu Group﻿, said, “Vu Televisions launches the Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED and this TV is the ultimate showcase of how Vu has blended every aspect of luxury in technology - from quality, innovation, design, technology, software, hardware, customer experience, and more”.

According to a statement released by the company, Vu has drawn inspiration from the fact that art is becoming increasingly digital, and it requires a platform to be showcased. For that, one needs a masterpiece.

Vu is also the first and only Indian brand that is associated with Hollywood directors such as Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan in order to enable the Filmmaker Mode of the TV. It showcases content exactly the way the director envisioned it. Most screens have overlays and filters that end up altering the way the content plays out, so this mode is closer in reproduction of the content, the statement added.

With 800 nits of brightness, 120 Hz screen refresh rate, and a built-in 100W Sleek Armani Gold 4.1 Sound System, Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED makes for an impressive watching experience.

Other innovations that Vu has integrated are the AI Mode, Cricket Mode, and Cinema Mode, and it is now also the only TV that has access to Spotify with just the click of a button.

The product design is precise with a sleek look and is crafted with Armani Gold Premium Aluminum Alloy. The detailing is all thanks to Vu's R,&D which has had a presence for over a decade. In 2020, the brand had launched Vu Masterpiece 85” QLED, which continues to be the most selling 85" TV in India.

The Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 74,999 for 55 inch, Rs 99,999 for the 65 inch, and Rs 179,999 for the 75 inch. It will be available on both Amazon and Vustore.com.