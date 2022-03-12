Meet Gul Panag, Dia Mirza, Capt. Zoya Agarwal, Lora H DiCarlo, among others at HerStory’s Women on a Mission 2022

Women on a Mission 2022 (WOAM) started with a bang on March 11, 2022. Continuing with the excitement, Day 2 of HerStory’s flagship event, kickstarts with a fireside chat featuring the woman behind India’s first homegrown vaccine, Suchitra Ella, who is currently the Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

Find her sharing the genesis and journey of India's first homegrown vaccine to fight COVID-19, from bringing the strain from NIV Pune to Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad, the challenges at work and starting up in early ’90s, lessons from personal life and more.

From being entrepreneurs to investors and from bureaucrats to authors, women in the 21st century stand at the very forefront of every challenge, taking the head on. IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal is one such leader. Ms Durga came into the public limelight after launching a drive against illegal sand mining and corruption in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar. Since 2019, she has been working as the Deputy Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. She also recently turned author with her book - Grow your Baby and Not your weight.

Bollywood biggies are also set to grace the event. This year, at Women on a Mission 2022 summit, we are thrilled to have Indian actress and entrepreneur Gul Panag who will be sharing the various contours and colours of her journey so far.

We will also have Dia Mirza share her life’s journey from being a beauty queen to a Bollywood actor to her latest brush with OTT (over-the-top) content. She’ll also speak of her passion for sustainability and entrepreneurship.

From the tech ecosystem, listen to Lora H DiCarlo, CEO and Founder, Lora DiCarlo on normalising sexual wellness. Also, Carmen Vicelich, Founder and Global CEO, Valocity will reflect on the global trends in fintech and banking. She will also spotlight emerging trends of female leadership in tech and talk about what it takes to be one.

Also look at navigating various challenges through masterclasses by Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder LXME on Women & Money Power; Nimisha Sainani, Director - Product Marketing, Core Team Member-Multipl on taking charge of your money and more.

We are not even done yet!

Ankiti Bose, Co-founder, Zilingo; Captain Zoya Agarwal, Indian aircraft pilot; Harshwanti Bisht, Ace mountaineer and first female president of Indian Mountaineering Foundation; Dr Pattathil Dhanya Menon, India’s first woman cybercrime investigator, Dr Rashmi Singh, IAS Officer; Srividhya Srinivasan, cofounder, Amagi Media Labs… are just some of the many star speakers who will be sharing their learnings, journeys and experiences.

Across four different tracks, Women on a Mission 2022 summit aims at bringing together extraordinary women leaders and pioneers in their respective fields of work. Also, do not miss the opportunity to catch the awards ceremony where we felicitate the top 100 emerging women leaders in India.

A shout out to the sponsors of Women on a Mission Summit 2022, an Initiative by HerStory, by YourStory - BYJU’S, the presenting partner, and other sponsors - Kyndryl, Sequoia Spark, Zilingo, Atlassian, Akamai, Freshworks for Startups, and Netapp Excellerator.