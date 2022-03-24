The consumer lies at the centre of all our decisions: Manish Malhotra and Sukhleen Aneja on luxury make-up brand

In 2018, The Good Glamm Group’s personal care beauty brand, MyGlamm, had launched celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Haute-Couture makeup range - Manish Malhotra Beauty. In an effort to bring forth time-tested beauty solutions, the brand aims to harness vegan, cruelty-free make-up that traces back to Indian heritage.

In a conversation with HerStory, Manish and Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, MyGlamm talk about the brand, its recent television commercial and more

Edited excerpts from the conversation -

HerStory: What was the inspiration behind launching a makeup and beauty line in addition to the established apparels and accessories line that you have?

Manish Malhotra (MM): Over the years, it has been a privilege contributing to making individuals feel special in their auspicious moments. However, fashion is not just limited to apparel and accessories, but also makeup and beauty. With overwhelming beauty standards set by the world, people have somewhere forgotten their own worth.

My wish is to give aspirational individuals a platform, medium and place to express themselves. To celebrate who they are, to promote positivity. The Manish Malhotra Beauty (MMB) line is a celebration of your own style and celebrates being yourself and being authentic to who you are. Its accessible luxury, which is aspirational and affordable for one and all.

HS: Sukhleen, being the CEO of the GoodGlamm brands, how do you think MMB as a brand stands out from other partner brands?

Sukhleen Aneja (SA): Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm represents luxury that is not only aspirational but also accessible and affordable. I think it is a fitting ode to the revolution that Manish, with his expertise and vision, has helped usher in a beauty democracy, which is being shaped, owned, and expressed in ever changing ways by consumers themselves, with their choices to embrace the new. It’s a privilege to have Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm as a part of the Good Brands portfolio.

HS: Manish, why partner with the Good Glamm Group? What stood out with this brand?

MM: With years of experience in costume styling, I’ve always believed that make-up is a huge aspect of the complete look — it lends authenticity to the vision and amplifies it as well. Things like make-up, hair and accessories can make or break a look, regardless of the outfit. I constantly want to innovate and add dimensions within the genre of my work, so make-up was a natural fit for me.

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Hence, when MyGlamm approached me to design a make-up collection I was thrilled to take it up. It took me many years to come up with a collection and in MyGlamm, I found the right partner. We share the same passion to produce products where quality is never compromised and is priced consciously.

HS: What are some of the core consumer insights that have helped create better products under the label?

SA: MyGlamm and Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm brands have always focused on creating beauty products by understanding from women what they need. We then work with our global labs to create beauty products that address those needs. As a brand who is regularly in touch with consumers, we have realised that the skincare game has changed.

There is a big focus on minimal make-up. We noticed that while the sale of lipsticks was never affected due to masks, consumer requirement became more streamlined with the need for non-transferable lipsticks. There is clearer understanding among consumers, be it product features or benefits, and they want products that are formulated with rich ingredients. All our products are created with that consideration.

ALSO READ How Deepika Nagasamy of the Rs 200-cr Dindigul Thalappakatti Biriyani brand was able to empower women leaders

HS: Manish, it’s been three years since you launched your beauty line. Tell us about your journey and your association with MyGlamm.

MM: Make-up is my way of letting the consumer enjoy a sliver of high glamor, every day. Hence, when MyGlamm approached me to design a make-up collection, I was thrilled.

It took me many years to come up with a collection and in MyGlamm, I found the right partner. They, like me, were hungry to make products that were good quality, at a good price and available to many people. I always believed that the perfect eyeliner or lip colour can make or break an outfit. When you need to go to a party from work, you change to a jacket or scarf. But, it's that fine eyeliner or lovely lip colour that adds glamour.

HS: What makes MMB stand out? How is it different from other make-up and skincare brands?

MM: For Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm, the consumer is at the centre of all our decisions, from the products to ingredients to the packaging.

Like our partners MyGlamm, we believe in democratising beauty and creating products that women want and ask for while still staying true to the Manish Malhotra brand. The MMB make-up and skincare range are aspirational, accessible, and affordable.

If you look good, you feel good, so beauty is a huge confidence builder. My design philosophy has always been about celebrating glamour. Manish Malhotra Beauty exclusively by MyGlamm is accessible to every woman out there.

HS: What are your marketing plans for the TVC? Nowadays TVCs have a 360-degree approach, please share your thoughts on the same?

SA: The pandemic showcased an increase in online engagement and spending. Beauty and skincare retailers will need to prioritise digital and social media channels to capture and convert the attention of existing as well as new customers who are consumed by digital space.

Having said that, the aim of this TVC is to reach out to as many people as possible and show how every girl is the star of her own story. We’re looking at promoting the TVC in a deeply immersive and holistic manner, which includes strategic ad scheduling, ensuring frequency for maximum impact, and targeting the right channel partners.

This is also going to be amplified extensively on digital marketing and social media platforms to reach a wider audience. Apart from the MyGlamm stores, we’re also targeting a series of additional venues to play the commercial.

HS: In addition to your journey with MyGlamm, what are your biggest learnings with associations and the kind of products the younger generation is looking for?

MM: I have always believed that change is the only constant. I, for one, love the new digital trend in the industry. Today, everything is instant. The reactions are immediate through comments and likes. The younger generation is conscious, aware of the products they are consuming and our goal at Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup is to provide just that.

HS: How do you approach a pricing strategy for a brand and product range for MMB?

SA: Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm is not only an aspirational brand but also accessible and affordable. We want to create a premium range that is not too far from the reach of our consumers.

HS: In an era where the focus is more on social media and OTT platforms, what made you launch a TVC? What was the inspiration behind it?

MM: Well, sure this the era of social media and OTT platforms, but, let's not forget that even if every household doesn't have a Netflix subscription, there is a television there. The aim of this TVC is to reach out to as many people as possible and the TVC is my way of bringing my universe to those who aspire to be a part of the MM brand.

HS: Other than the ideology centric aspect of it, we would also like to know what makes MMB beauty products different from other make-up and beauty brands ?

MM: Ours is the first-ever beauty portfolio from an Indian design house. All our products are cruelty-free and vegan with rich and indulgent formulations. MMB beauty products are formulated mostly in Italy and Germany while keeping in mind modern luxury across make-up and skincare. The process of product discovery, the exquisite packaging, the product sensory, the transformational nature of our formulae – all ooze class and sophistication.

HS: The world and its consumers are getting more discerning. How has your thesis towards beauty and fashion evolved with these times?

SA: Over the years, make-up trends have changed and the need of the hour is natural and minimal make-up. There was a time when bold lips, tinted cheeks and double-layered eyeliners were in vogue, but now the focus is on looking natural and minimalist. Therefore, beauty always occupies an irreplaceable place as it's constantly evolving.

HS: There is a lot of conversation about being sustainable and environmentally conscious. How does MMB contribute to that?

SA: Manish Malhotra Beauty aims to bring vegan, cruelty-free make-up and embrace clean natural beauty tracing back to our Indian heritage to bring alive time-tested beauty solutions. Our products are PETA Approved, cruelty-free and vegan.

HS: What are your plans for expansion of the MM beauty line?

SA: We recently launched a range of nail lacquers and are excited to share that we will soon be launching new products for skin and lips as well. This year, we have a lot of new exciting product launches lined up. Stay tuned as you guys will be the first to know!