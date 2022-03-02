UK-based financial platform Tide to incubate 500,000 women-led Indian SMEs by 2027

UK-based financial platform, ﻿Tide﻿recently announced it would incubate 500,000 female-led Indian businesses by the end of 2027. The move comes on the heels of its initiative ‘Women in Business’, which aims to help women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) start and grow their businesses.

Tide also announced the creation of an internal panel 'Tide Women Entrepreneurs Mentorship Programme', which would feature in-house experts in leadership, marketing, capital investment, hiring and payroll, among others. The panel would host one-on-one masterclasses, webinars and AMA sessions for women entrepreneurs, according to an official release.

The mentors, who are employees of Tide, have been selected based on their knowledge in specific domains. A few external mentors, who have or are working in the MSME space, will play an advisory role in the programme, added the release.

Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide (India) said he hopes that the initiative will tap into the potential of women entrepreneurs trying to make their mark in the Indian economy.

“Tide believes that there is a huge untapped potential for women entrepreneurs to contribute to the Indian economy. From the lessons learnt by working with small businesses every day in the UK, we understand the support and guidance needed to crack it as a small business owner. We believe this mentorship programme will not just prove instrumental in addressing their financial challenges but will also foster digital inclusion.”

Tide was launched in 2017 in London to provide SMEs banking services and administrative advice. It expanded its operations to India in 2020. Currently, the company has 800 plus employees across the world. It has been funded by Apax Digital, Anthemis, Augmentum, Creandum, Goodwater, Jigsaw, Latitude, LocalGlobe, Passion Capital, SpeedInvest and The SBI Group.