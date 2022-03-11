Why HerStory felt there was a need for a Womankind of 100 Women Leaders

When we think of leaders who can mentor the next generation of women changemakers, one always counts on familiar names. HerStory is all set to change the perception of role models by introducing an eclectic and inspiring list of formidable change makers.

From recruitment, fund raising, the subtle and not-so-subtle biases and the niggling doubts, the challenges women entrepreneurs face are diverse. While organisations’ commitment to diversity and inclusion in recent times is laudable, it’s imperative to understand that each woman’s need is unique, and therefore solutions have to be modelled on this understanding.

It’s heartening to note women in India are looking for growth opportunities and feel ready to take on more responsibility within the company, according to a global study by Hewlett-Packard Inc. However on the flip side, the number of women in the workforce continues to be abysmal, dipping to 36 percent in 2021.

What are the challenges that force women to drop out of the workforce?

Sure, companies offer creche facilities and at times, extended maternity leave but often, women find it harder to return to work because of various factors. This results in several of them leaving the workforce permanently or being thrown off the grid when it comes to leadership roles. As each woman’s need is unique, the solutions also have to factor in several diversities of needs and aspirations.

So, when YourStory’s HerStory conceptualised its flagship property, Womenkind - 100 Women Leaders To Watch, we knew we had to be cognisant of the formidable task at hand, and marvel at what all women can do.

They are setting benchmarks across entrepreneurship, in sports beyond cricket, in the social sector, making inroads into data science and new technologies, creative arts, women’s health, and gender-positive ground work, among others.

They bring empathy, pragmatism and sustainable vision to the workplace, and in the process, are redefining the meaning of leadership.

These are role models for an entire generation of women who are aspirational and need the right direction to follow their dreams. They will pass on the baton to those who are willing to work hard to achieve their dreams.

We present to you, Womenkind - 100 Women Leaders to Watch - our proprietary curated list of change makers, extraordinary women of different ages, and from diverse fields. They may not have made the “huge splash” yet, but are silently making their voices heard.

Stay Updated Get inspired by reading stories of women disrupting the startup ecosystem Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Read their stories. Be inspired. Who knows, tomorrow you will find yourself on the list!

To know more about these 100 Women Leaders and updates on the community, visit the platform - WOMENKIND

If you’d like to recommend amazing women for our next list, please fill this FORM.

A shout out to the sponsors of Women on Mission Summit 2022, an Initiative by HerStory, by YourStory -

BYJU'S, the presenting partner, and other sponsors - Kyndrl, Sequoia Spark, Zilingo, Atlassian, Akamai, Freshworks for Startups, and Netapp Excellerator.