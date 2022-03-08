Zyla Health celebrates Women's Day with multiple programmes for improving women's health

Women face different health challenges across various stages of life. These include thyroid and PCOD in early adulthood, or complicated conception or pregnancy, arthritis or post-menopausal conditions in the later years of life. Given that women wear multiple hats every day, they tend to de-prioritise their own health concerns.

“We wanted to ensure that we enable trusted care that spans across the multitude of health concerns that they face while enabling them to open up and share their concerns anytime they want so that they get an expert’s guidance to resolve them at the earliest. This was the genesis of the Ova Women’s Health Programme and Ova Pentacare Pregnancy Programme,” says Khushboo Aggarwal, Founder, Zyla Health, a Delhi-based AI-powered healthcare management platform.

Ova Women’s Health Programme, which is available for Rs 2,900 for three months, is helping women with thyroid, PCOD/PCOS, arthritis, and post-menopausal syndrome. On the other side, Ova Pentacare Pregnancy Programme (covers from three months before conception till three months postpartum) is especially helpful for mothers looking to conceive and on their pregnancy journey as it offers complete care under one roof. It is also available for Rs 2,900/month.

﻿Zyla Health﻿’s Defeating Diabetes Programme was launched to help women with Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes as well as pre-diabetes, while its Holistic Health Programme aims to help women to focus on disease prevention, lifestyle modification and manage any other health concerns. Both the programmes are priced at Rs 2900 for three months.

“Our platform has helped more than one lakh women so far, of which 60 percent have reported diabetes, followed by incidence of other lifestyle disorders such as PCOS/PCOD and thyroid,” Khushboo says.

According to Khushboo, Zyla's key differentiating factor is that it takes a holistic, clinical approach to provide hyper-personalised and real-time patient care programmes under an experienced team of accomplished doctors and healthcare experts. Its programmes are built on four pillars – medication, nutrition, physiotherapy, and emotional wellbeing – to provide all-around, end-to-end care to the patients.

The app features an advanced AI-based chatbot that is built on 50,000+ medical protocols with inputs from doctors from around the country. While the chatbot is designed to address simpler lifestyle-related queries of patients, more complex queries are escalated algorithmically to an in-house team of doctors and paramedics.

“Our algorithms deliver medical and lifestyle interventions by taking into account historical and real-time patient data across diseases, diagnostics, drugs, symptoms, and lifestyle (D3SL approach), providing highly personalised care to the patient. This care is powered by cutting-edge technology that can serve millions of users and cater to 100,000+ simultaneous patient queries. This enables highest-quality, real-time, on-demand care to our patients,” Khushboo adds.

The startup has already touched 150,000+ patient lives across 595+ cities in India. Its app is available for Android and iOS users. The company is also expanding its reach to the Indian diaspora overseas in the US, the UK, Canada, the UAE, and Australia. Started in 2017, the firm offers 24X7 care via chat support and 10+ language support.

In the last year, Zyla has done multiple campaigns around breast cancer and cervical cancer awareness. Besides its women user base, more than 20 corporates also joined hands with them in these campaigns.

“This year on women’s day we intend to help women find the answer to achieving “Work Life Balance”, a constant struggle for women who manage multiple responsibilities throughout the day. The webinar is scheduled at 7 PM on 8th March 2022 with an experienced Clinical Psychologist, Dr Pratishtha Naithani along with Khushboo who will share her mantra of striking that work life balance,” says Khushboo.

Khushboo, a woman entrepreneur herself, strongly believes that for a nation to progress, its women must progress. She has a team of 60+ members, 70 percent of which are women associates. Unlike most organisations, where women representation in leadership is underwhelming, Zyla has women leading nine out of 12 teams.