Stigma, lack of washrooms in stadiums: Women sports fans bring up the need for inclusivity

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Delhi Capitals and Fever 104 FM hosted a panel discussion featuring women sports fans. In conversation with RJ Supriya, the group spoke about the sexism and little to no acceptance that they are faced across online and offline fan spaces. This is despite their active engagement with sports and IPL fandoms, and traces the jarring lack of inclusivity in the space.

A university student of literature, Aditi Agarwal, said, "There is a stigma associated with women following sports. I remember telling a friend that my parents woke up at 5 am to watch a football match. That friend asked me 'Your mother was also watching the match?' I asked him what the problem with my mother was watching the game?"

Men are often surprised when women sports fans reveal to them that they are ardent followers of sports. "If I tell guys that I like cricket, then they react by saying, 'Oh my god! A girl likes cricket'. And I don't understand why is it odd or special if a girl likes cricket," added Riddhima Wali, a student of commerce, in the panel discussion.

Law student Chaitanya highlighted a different problem altogether. "Some of my friends' parents used to ask their children not to play with me because I used to play with boys. My parents always encouraged me to play, but the parents of some of the girls I knew had a problem with that."

One of the pressing issues that were brought out by the panel was the lack of washrooms for women in stadiums. This further discourages women from watching live sports, and alienates the group.

Through the panel discussion, Delhi Capitals aimed to initiate a conversation around topics that are not addressed often enough. Established in 2008, the team was formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, and after its rebranding, it is co-owned by JSW Group and GMR Group.