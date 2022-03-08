Zypp Electric to onboard 3,000 women delivery partners in 2022

Electric vehicles (EV) logistics player ﻿Zypp Electric has announced its plan to expand its overall driver partner community to 25,000. As part of their #SheroesOnEV initiative, the company is looking at hire and train 3,000 women as delivery partners in 2022.

The move comes in light to #BreakTheBias in a profession that overwhelmingly has men as part of the space, and is a step towards greater representation in the workforce.

Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Zypp Electric, Rashi Agarwal, said, “Being a working woman for 16 years now, I understand the importance of financial independence. Through ﻿Zypp﻿, I have created a domain for myself and I aim to create similar opportunities for women across in this sunrise sector."

"I believe that only an inclusive future is a sustainable future in any sector. As women continue to become an integral part of the industry, it is important to put aside gender biases and have women working on the ground in male dominant roles like in the rider or technology team at Zypp. We are committed to creating equal opportunities for both men and women to offer them a platform to transform their lives.”

This is all set to align with Zypp Electric's larger vision of sustainability, and will open avenues for more brands to partner with them for a green future. With 3,000 delivery riders in the business, the company is aiming to scale up the ecosystem massively.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zypp Electric, Akash Gupta, said, “EVs will create a new opportunity for women driver partners to enter into gig delivery workforce as E-scooters are easy to drive and have gearless controls with speed calibration. Coupled with Zypp technology-backed charging infrastructure and app based maintenance support, it'll be a smooth ride for the entire delivery partner ecosystem to go electric with easy rental plans.”

Zypp's #SheroesOnEV initiative is working at empowering all women, irrespective of their background to have financial independence in their own hands. To facilitate this, Zypp plans on providing flexible working shifts and fair financial aid. The rent of the vehicle is also waived if the pilot is available for 28 days in a month.

As part of its long term goals, Zypp is focused on having women comprise of 50 percent of its overall employee strength. The plans are representative of a larger push towards a more inclusive working environment.

