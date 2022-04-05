Divya Gokulnath of BYJU’S on what it will take to make equality the norm

There is a big difference between being ‘allowed to be’ and ‘being valued’. With workplaces becoming more dynamic, modern work is all about increased flexibility and adaptability. Ensuring representation and accommodating people across the social spectrum has become more important than ever.

Research reports and analysis have time and again proven that companies that employ diverse workforces are more likely to have above-average profitability.

Effective innovation also requires a multitude of perspectives and ideas. A homogenous group of people will only be able to think within a box. Greater representation leads to inspiration and rigour based on the fact that everyone can bring something new to the table.

At HerStory’s Women on a Mission summit 2022, Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder of BYJU’S, spoke about breaking the existing gender bias, bridging the education gap, and giving more women the opportunity to lead.

“Hire initially without bias, ensure diversity since inception. Enough studies show that women tend to hire more women. And this sets the ball rolling for diversity throughout the organisation,” said Divya.

The right mentorship and support can help propel women in their workplaces. There are not many women in leadership positions and this is changing slowly.

“I think it's equally important that young girls have female role models to help them have successful careers in the future. I had inspiration all around me when I grew up. While my mother was a program executive at a highly demanding job in Doordarshan, my aunts had successful careers. It all starts with empowering young girls with quality education,” she added.

We need to build a world where equality is so ubiquitous that being a woman leader or an entrepreneur should no more be an exception, but a norm.

