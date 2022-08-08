CWG 2022: PV Sindhu clinches gold in badminton singles

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu beat Canada's Michelle Li to clinch the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 women's singles badminton final. The win especially stands out as this is Sindhu's first gold medal in women's singles at a multi-sport event.





This is the first gold medal for India on the last day of the ongoing CWG, being held at Birmingham in England.

GLORY FOR SINDHU🔥@Pvsindhu1 wins against Michelle Li (CAN) with a score of 2-0 at the #CommonwealthGames2022



With this win the former World Champion Sindhu adds another Gold🥇 to her long list of monumental achievements🤩



Many Congratulations Champ👍🏻🤩#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/s7ZyiDxV2w — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

Speaking to PTI last month, Sindhu said, "Winning at the Commonwealth Games is a big achievement, it happens every four years. And representing our country at the biggest certainly gives a lot of pride. Hoping for the gold this time."

India has had a remarkable run at the CWG so far. Before Sindhu's win, the Indian medal tally stood at 55 medals, including 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze medals.





From Nikhat Zareen, Vinesh Phogat, Bhavina Patel, and Sakshi Malik to the Indian cricket and hockey teams, and more, Indian sportswomen at the Commonwealth Games 2022 are making the country proud with their remarkable achievements.