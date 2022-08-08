Menu
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu clinches gold in badminton singles

By Anju Narayanan
August 08, 2022, Updated on : Mon Aug 08 2022 10:09:26 GMT+0000
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu clinches gold in badminton singles
Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu beat Canada's Michelle Li at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK.
Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu beat Canada's Michelle Li to clinch the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 women's singles badminton final. The win especially stands out as this is Sindhu's first gold medal in women's singles at a multi-sport event.


This is the first gold medal for India on the last day of the ongoing CWG, being held at Birmingham in England.

CWG 2022: Indian sportswomen clinch medals, make the country proud
Speaking to PTI last month, Sindhu said, "Winning at the Commonwealth Games is a big achievement, it happens every four years. And representing our country at the biggest certainly gives a lot of pride. Hoping for the gold this time."

India has had a remarkable run at the CWG so far. Before Sindhu's win, the Indian medal tally stood at 55 medals, including 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze medals.


From Nikhat Zareen, Vinesh Phogat, Bhavina Patel, and Sakshi Malik to the Indian cricket and hockey teams, and more, Indian sportswomen at the Commonwealth Games 2022 are making the country proud with their remarkable achievements.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

