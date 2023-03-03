Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders]What led this lawyer to found a D2C hair and skincare brand

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 10:36:43 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders]What led this lawyer to found a D2C hair and skincare brand
Krishna Tamalia Vora switched career lanes from law to D2C to found Mumbai-based Mom’s Therapy, a D2C hair and skin care products brand.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Krishna Tamalia Vora says she was raised to contribute to society, in whatever way possible. And after 12 years of being a lawyer, she decided to switch to “a different way to serve society”. 

It all started when Krishna shifted base from Gujarat to Mumbai, a move that took its toll on her hair. 

“I remember calling my mother and desperately asking for my grandmom’s homemade hair oil. I tried that and my hair fall issues were reduced in a couple of days. A few of my friends, including my parlourwali didi, tried the concoction and found it really helpful,” Krishna recalls.

This gave her the idea to leverage the age-old family recipe and found ﻿Mom's Therapy﻿, a D2C haircare and skincare products brand.

“Mom’s Therapy is a tribute to my mom and grandmom, and all other mothers who have passed on beauty hacks from one generation to another,” Krishna says.

However, building a business from the ground up, with no background in business, comes with its own challenges. 

Among them was the apprehension displayed by relatives.

“Once a relative straight up asked, ‘You were earning good enough as a lawyer. Now you want to sell oil? Are you really serious about this?’ The thing is people will keep pulling you down but you have to continue to persevere,” Krishna says.

Krishna also recalls how her parents prioritised education for their daughters and went against the common practice of marrying off girls at a young age in their community.

Advising women leaders, Krishna says, “Believe in yourself when you are starting out. No matter how small your idea might seem, try and explore it. You will face multiple challenges along the way, but if women have the power to give birth, they can do anything.”

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Open Secret’s Ahana Gautam aims to change India’s snacking habits

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Rukmini Vijayakumar, the dancer who devised her own teaching methodology

12 quotes to remind you to look for happiness when the going gets tough

This woman entrepreneur sells nutritious snacks for Rs 5-10 a piece, and has clocked revenues worth Rs 3.6 Cr

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This woman founder feels networking is the key to tackling all challenges

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Aishwarya Jain is making mental well-being support more accessible and inclusive

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This is how a young woman entrepreneur set up a sexual wellness brand

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra