[100 Emerging Women Leaders] You are where you are meant to be, says this Bharatnatyam dancer-practising counsellor

Nehha Bhatnagar has multiple feathers on her cap. She is a professional Bharatnatyam dancer, a motivational speaker, and a practising counsellor in Brisbane, Australia.

When you ask how she juggles these varied roles, she says, “I truly believe that in every stage of life, we are exactly where we are meant to be. Sometimes you plan something, but something completely different happens. But that is just life playing your script out through you.”

Academically, Nehha says she was an A+ student. On the other hand, her parents also pushed her to pursue co-curricular activities.

“Besides my studies, I was doing multiple other cultural activities and playing different sports. From my experience, I feel a whole, rounded personality can be built only when you have different things to do apart from academics,” Nehha tells HerStory.

After she completed her master’s in political science from Delhi University, Nehha worked with United Nations, TED conferences, and more. In fact, she also interned under Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament – Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, for three years.

Nonetheless, the only constant in Nehha’s life was Bharatnatyam, the classical dance form originating from Tamil Nadu. While pursuing various interests and career paths, she showcased the dance form in 20 Indian states and 17 countries.

In 2012, Nehha wanted to spread the joy of dancing. She took a hard look at the society that bars people belonging to lower socio-economic backgrounds from opportunities to learn art forms. Hence, in 2012, she founded Sarvam Shakti Foundation to empower young girls from marginal communities with dance, meditation, and yoga.

She says, “As a dancer, I could feel the amount of joy and creativity dance gave me. I decided to share the art of dance with girls from marginal communities to give them confidence and identity.”

“At Sarvam Shakti, we don’t expect the children to grow up and become teachers of these art forms. But we want their journey through childhood should be joyous and empowering,” Nehha adds.

Nehha is aware that pursuing an artistic career is not an economically viable option. But her passion to serve the community was bigger than the economic brunt she faced in the early days.

“I always kept service at the heart of everything I did. I thrived when I saw other people getting empowered,” she adds.

Today, as a mental health professional, Nehha deals with biases with compassion. Human beings are bound by thoughts that build over years. But responding to those internal and external biases is a more mindful approach.

“Our default thoughts are influenced by the subconscious mind, and 95% of it is filled with experiences that happened before the age of seven. How can that be our fault? But we can always consciously work on how to respond to these default thought processes rather than reacting to them,” she says.

Nehha strongly advises women leaders to choose their ‘alignment’. Explaining it, she says, “An alignment is basically connecting to the greater good in the world. To do this, one needs to stick to their personal values, boundaries, and preferences. Don’t take on the identities or values that others impose on you.”