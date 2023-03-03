Menu
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] From telecommunications to fintech, Varundeep Kaur has emerged stronger

By Nikita Bameta
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 07:22:00 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] From telecommunications to fintech, Varundeep Kaur has emerged stronger
Varundeep Kaur is the Chief Information Officer at Spice Money, a leading rural fintech company striving to bring financial inclusion. In a conversation with HerStory's 100 Emerging Women Leaders, Varundeep shares insights into her journey.
Varundeep Kaur is no stranger to hurdles on her way to success. Despite not having any financial background, nothing hindered her from succeeding in the sector.

Kaur joined the telecom world when it was growing in India with the Spice network. Today, she stands strong as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at ﻿Spice Money﻿—a rural fintech company serving Tier II, III, and IV cities with financial services including banking and payments, credit, and agritech.  

According to her, Spice Money aims to promote financial inclusion and allows people in rural areas to have access to their money to combat the otherwise prevalent inaccessibility to financial services.

“My role at Spice Money is to create a landscape for the platform where all these services can be run and modernisation of data applications, as well as infrastructure,” she says. 

An engineering graduate from Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College, Punjab, Kaur credits her parents for her success and highlights their support in her professional endeavours.

Over the years, she has made a conscious effort to initiate dialogue around gender-based biases. She shares, “Whenever I feel that there is some unconscious bias, which may impact me or my team members, especially the female members of the team, I make sure that I have a candid conversation on that.”

She believes that when it comes to dealing with unconscious biases, the “best solution” is to be aware of them because unawareness about the prejudices one holds prevents them from correcting and dealing with them even more.  

Further, she highlights the need for men to participate in more such candid conversations. To the women leaders, she says, “Do not think of yourself to be less than anyone and do not be marred by the fact that you are a woman; your grit and resolve is more important than anything else.”

“In case of challenges, find good mentors—be it male or female. However, consider your failures as stepping stones, do not consider them as a point where you say I can not do it. On the road to glory, there will be more failures than success, and you should remember that these failures are learning points,” she adds. 

Kaur encourages women leaders to grab the growing opportunities in the fintech and C-suite space. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

