The hand that rocks the cradle shapes the world: the everlasting power of mother-infant interactions

Social interactions between a mother and her infant-child during the early stages of development are essential for promoting brain development. The United Nations Children's Fund’s (UNICEF) Nurturing Care Framework acknowledges the same, stating that “early experiences have a profound impact on children’s development. They affect learning, health, behaviour and – ultimately – adult social relationships, well-being and earnings.” This is why the saying ‘the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world’ has remained relevant over time.

The first 1000 days of life are referred to as the sensitive period of development. The neuronal connections in the brain of a child that are continuously forming during this sensitive period (the brain is said to be the most plastic during this period) are critically dependent on stimulating experiences from the caregiving environment. Even if there could be any risk caused during pregnancy or birth, the infant’s brain has the capacity to overcome the vulnerability during this period.

Framework for understanding mother-child interactions

In recent times, studying mother-child interactions have offered a deep insight into understanding brain development, especially from specific behaviours. It is for this reason, various interesting insights from developmental science have come to the fore. Researchers are using videotaped recordings of mother-child dyads in home settings to analyse what is going on during these interactions. While some of the researchers are especially interested in the communicative, cognitive and language aspects of the conversations, others are focusing on social and emotional aspects.

The researchers interested in language and cognitive aspects are focused on how infants learn the meanings of words within the social interactions. As early as 6 months, they learn to map the words to the objects around them. As every object has a word and physical properties of objects are different, babies have to learn to link the words and their referents used by caregivers during the interactions.

The words and the referents ultimately become linked in the infant’s mind and they come to learn why the ‘ball’ is called a ‘ball’, can make a distinction between daddy’s and mummy’s voice and learn about many aspects of the environment around them. During these interactions, maternal gestures like shaking or looming the toy-objects and talking about the specific toys enables the infants to unify the object and the word. The moving toy and the words occurring together at the same time help babies to map words and objects, and this process of word-mapping in the first year of life is most important milestone for language development. Furthermore, the input from the caregivers during the dyadic interactions leads the infants to identify words as communicative, or directed at them to convey information.

In addition to cognitive-linguistic processes, some researchers specifically study the social and emotional processes. These are focused on the dynamic aspects of interactions involving a range of behaviors and social processes like: eye contact between the mother-child dyads which is called as joint attention; gestures like pointing, shaking or looming; vocalisations like cooing or babbling; sounds like clicks or finger snapping; and turn- taking between the speaker and listener. These engaging interactions are so stimulating that the tiny little beings entering into the social world are already capable of initiating an interaction and have the ability to influence their caregivers. They are using the non-verbal cues like making eye contact and taking turns to listen and then respond to interactions while engaging and communicating with their caregivers. In turn, the caregivers’ interactions are stimulating for the infants as they get to see their caregivers showing toys, imitating the sounds and talking to them in their native mother tongue.

These non-verbal behaviours are important aspects necessary for creating a shared understanding during in-person social interaction early in development. The use of direct gaze and the rhythmic patterns from maternal speech interspersed with lullabies drives the neural activity coupling the adult and infant brains. For instance, between 1 and 3 months the caregivers respond to infants’ social behaviors (such as vocalizing and smiling) by mirroring and imitating the vocalizations and facial expressions of their infants. As the babies vocalise the ‘woooo and ahhh sounds’, the mutual eye gazes and shared interactions promote attachment processes, bonding the mother and the child. When babies are with strangers and they begin to cry, mothers act as social referents and provide comfort and reassurance to their infants through their facial expressions, tone of voice, and body language.

Infants rely on their caregivers and often look to them for cues about how to react to new or unfamiliar situations and their mothers help them regulate their emotions, especially during times of stress or distress. Responsive and sensitive maternal behaviour can help infants feel secure and comforted, which can help them regulate their emotions more effectively. These aspects of the interactions are vital for promoting social and emotional development for the infants and improves mental well-being in mothers. That is why we also hear of why new mothers feel happy and speak about the joyous phase of motherhood and caregiving.

Identifying developmental differences or delays

These revealing aspects of research can help identify areas where the child may be struggling or experiencing delays. For example, a mother's interactions with her child can reveal delays in language development. If a child is not responding appropriately to a mother's speech or is not engaging in turn-taking, this could signal language delays. Similarly, a mother's interactions with her child can reveal delays in social-emotional development. For instance, if a child is not making eye contact or is not responding appropriately to social cues, this can be a sign for predicting delays in social-emotional development.

Moreover, mother-child interactions can also help identify developmental differences in motor skills. If a child is not meeting developmental milestones in gross or fine motor skills, such as crawling, standing, or grasping objects, a mother may be able to detect these differences through her interactions with her child.

Overall, mother-child interactions provide valuable information about a child's development and can help identify areas where the child may need additional support or intervention. It is important for mothers and caregivers to pay attention to their child's interactions and seek professional evaluation if they suspect any developmental differences or delays.Top of Form

Empowering caregivers

We now need to be more focused on nurturing the new born babies as we grabble with chronological events due to climate change or agriculture, war or conflict, pandemic or epidemics, technology or AI or any such events that can affect the child’s development. A case in point is the COVID-19 pandemic that brought an insight into how mothers and caregivers deftly handled the multiple roles of becoming an educator and a therapist and a manager for all family members. At this time, supporting and empowering mothers in their caregiving roles and promoting positive mother-child interactions can help ensure that our children grow up to become responsible, compassionate, and engaged members of society.

