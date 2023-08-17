Infosys Foundation to launch STEM scholarship programme to empower girl students

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, has launched a scholarship programme called ‘STEM Stars’ to support education in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields for underprivileged girl students. The foundation is committing over Rs 100 crore towards the initiative.

The initiative is geared towards fostering enthusiasm for education and offering substantial financial support to enable young women to embark on their academic journey in STEM fields at the undergraduate level.

As an integral component of its inaugural phase, this programme aims to benefit more than 2,000 female students nationwide who aspire to pursue higher education in esteemed institutions, majoring in diverse STEM disciplines. These individuals will be recipients of a four-year financial aid package.

“Poverty denies many youngsters, in India, the right to education, and girls are often the most impacted. At Infosys Foundation, we believe it is vital to support education for underprivileged girl students and to help them realise their potential,” said Sumit Virmani, Trustee, Infosys Foundation.





Talking about the impact of the programme, he said that such an initiative not only serves the individual but women's education positively impacts the schooling of their children. This further helps in keeping opportunity disparities from becoming a generational issue.

“The STEM Stars scholarship program seeks to empower aspiring girl students with a holistic educational ecosystem. We believe this is key to moving our nation forward,” he further explained.





In India, the primary factors preventing students from choosing STEM courses are lack of access, mentorship, and monetary constraints. The initiative aims to fill these gaps, the foundation said.





The STEM Stars scholarship will help cover tuition fees, living expenses, and study materials of up to Rs 1 lakh annually for the duration of the STEM course. In its inaugural year, this scholarship will cover NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) accredited institutes that include, the IITs, BITS-Pilani, NITs, and renowned medical colleges.