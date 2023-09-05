Menu
News

Press Trust of India
Woman scientist who lent her voice for ISRO countdowns no more

Tuesday September 05, 2023,

2 min Read

ISRO scientist N Valarmathi who did the countdown for a number of missions including the Chandrayaan-3 died in Chennai on September 2 following cardiac arrest, an official said on Monday.

Valarmathi died at a Chennai hospital, the ISRO official added.

Chandrayaan 3 is said to be her last countdown assignment.

Condolences poured in for Valarmathi, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others expressing grief over her death.

Many fondly recalled her resonating countdown from the Mission Control Centre at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport during many launches.

Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, former ISRO Director said "the voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta."

"Chandrayaan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad. Pranams," he said in a post on X.

In his social media post, Chandrasekhar expressed grief over Valarmathi's demise.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3," the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, said.

"My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti," he added.

Stalin said Valarmathi efficiently handled a challenging task as "Mission Range Speaker," and expressed anguish over her death.

Edited by Megha Reddy

