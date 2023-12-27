In the heart of rural India, a transformative movement is unfolding. Women, once relegated to the roles of primary caregivers, have emerged as vital financial managers within their households. This paradigm shift is propelling economic growth and societal development, and at the forefront of this transformation are the remarkable "Nanopreneurs."

Nanopreneurs, many of them women, are pivotal in advancing financial inclusion in rural India. The grassroots financial entrepreneurs serve as a bridge, extending essential banking solutions to remote and underserved areas where traditional bank branches are scarce. Their efforts demystify the banking process and instill confidence in more women to embrace formal banking.

The impact of this shift is immense and extends to various facets of financial inclusion and general economic well-being. Multiple reports and studies show that women are better savers and display distinct savings behavior.

In rural India, this tendency is showcased in a recent RBI report that shows women in India have increasingly become savers, stashing away a higher proportion of their income than men. It is remarkable, given women often earn less than men and often lack access to paid work. Moreover, their role in households often positions them as crucial financial decision-makers, driving them to save more for their overall well-being.

These savings translate into tangible benefits, such as improved health, education, and employment

opportunities. According to the report, the proportion of women-owned bank deposits has increased from 19.8% in 22' to 20.5% in 2023. The per capita deposits by women have also seen a substantial increase, rising by Rs 4,618 from 2019 to 2023. This surge results from specific policy interventions, particularly the financial inclusion drive spearheaded by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) that facilitated the opening of basic bank accounts for women and the women-led nanoprenuer revolution in rural India.

The fact that rural women are rediscovering their mojo and driving economic growth is exemplified in a Women's World Banking report, which states female Jan Dhan customers are more profitable than their male counterparts. The report argues facilitating the uptake of small-scale savings by 100 million women could significantly impact 400 million low-income individuals. When women gain access to financial resources and are empowered to engage in economic activities, they significantly contribute to household income, entrepreneurship, and investment decisions. The heightened economic participation directly correlates to poverty reduction and overall economic development. Anecdotal evidence suggests people tend to trust women-run or managed businesses more.

All this is excellent news and owes a lot to the nanoprenuer model, which will be discussed in more detail.

Nanopreneurs: empowering rural women

Nanopreneurs have empowered many rural women to take charge of their financial destinies. Tailored campaigns addressing women's cultural and specific needs help break barriers to financial inclusion. They understand the mobility challenges low-income women face and collectively work to ease their access to and comprehension of banking services. Moreover, equipping women with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances effectively is crucial in achieving widespread inclusion. Nanopreneurs are instrumental in providing financial literacy and curating awareness programmes that significantly enhance women's financial capabilities. As a result, women become informed decision-makers regarding savings, investments, and financial planning.

Building trust

Trust is a cornerstone of financial inclusion, and female nanopreneurs excel at building trustworthy relationships. Women working as owners of establishments or sitting at a storefront are seen as more trustworthy. Women nanoprenuers can create a relatable and understanding environment for women to engage with formal banking networks. This trust is crucial for women to embrace financial services, and Nanopreneurs play a pivotal role in fostering it.

Access to credit and economic empowerment

By encouraging savings and aiding in building credit history, Nanopreneurs assist women in gaining access to loans and credit, which is vital for women entrepreneurs or those seeking investment opportunities. The economic empowerment is significant as women transition from being primarily agricultural workers to nanopreneurs in their own right.

Driving inclusive growth

Through their work, nanopreneurs provide relevant financial education, promote savings, facilitate cross-selling financial products, and enhance credit access. This approach is instrumental in propelling rural India towards inclusive economic growth, harnessing the potential of women as pivotal agents of change.

In conclusion, the rise of women nanopreneurs in rural India represents a profound and transformative shift towards financial inclusion. These dedicated grassroots entrepreneurs have empowered rural women and played a pivotal role in enhancing financial literacy, fostering trust, and propelling economic growth in underserved regions. As these women transition from their traditional roles as agricultural workers to financial decision-makers and entrepreneurs, they shape a brighter future for financial inclusion in India.

The nanopreneur model, emphasising education, trust, and economic empowerment, stands as a beacon of change and a powerful catalyst in the journey to empower women in rural India. It is not just changing lives, but reshaping the economic and societal landscape of the heartland of rural India.

