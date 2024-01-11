Karnataka High Court nullifies 100% quota for female nursing officers

The Karnataka High Court has held back the 100% reservation of women in the recruitment of “nursing officers” under Section 6 of the Indian Military Nursing Services Ordinance, 1943.

The aforementioned ordinance states that “Any citizen of India, if a woman and above the age of 21, shall be eligible for appointment as an officer in the Indian Military Nursing Services, and, if she satisfies the prescribed conditions, may be appointed...”

The expression "if a woman", in Section 6 of the Indian Military Nursing Services Ordinance, 1943 was called to be unconstitutional.

The court said, "Women are justifiably considered a separate class under the Constitution. However, it does not mean that there can be 100% reservations in employment for women to the exclusion of all others when the classification is solely based on the sex without having any rational nexus to the object sought to be achieved.”

A single-judge bench of Justice Ananth Ramanath Hegde sitting at Dharwad partly allowed the plea filed by Sanjay M Peerapur and Shivappa Maranabarasi. The petitioners who worked as the principal and lecturer of KLE Institute of Nursing, Hubballi, along with Karnataka Nurses Association, challenged the February 13, 2010 notification regarding female candidates getting 100% reservation in military nursing services.

The court mentioned that though the ordinance was adopted to encourage women to join the Armed Forces during the Second World War, however, there was no reason given out to justify 100% reservation for women.

“It is not out of place to mention in olden days and even today, it is women who are preferred for nursing jobs. If the women in the 1940s were reluctant to join as nursing officers under the military establishments, no case is made out to suggest that such a situation is still prevailing to justify exclusive reservation for women,” the court said.

It said that Section 6 of the Ordinance, 1943 was a temporary measure to overcome the emergency prevailing then, and the same has no relevance in today’s context.

“This court is of the view that exclusive reservation for women in recruitment of ‘nursing officers’ under Ordinance, 1943, does violate the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, (equality) 16(2) (equal opportunity in employment), and 21 (The Right to Life and Right to Personal Liberty) of the Constitution,” said Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde as reported by the Indian Express.

However, the court declined to cancel the February 13, 2010 notification because they had already hired people while the petition was ongoing. It also mentioned that if the first and second petitioners apply for any positions under the Ordinance of 1943 in the future, the time spent pursuing this petition will not be counted when calculating the age requirement for those applications.