TechGig Geek Goddess champions brew with confidence after winning the competition

Divya Porwal, who recently won the TechGig Geek Goddess, a coding competition for women has been interested in computer science since she was in class 11.

The final-year student at Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology in Sultanpur mentioned in a conversation with HerStory that her interest in coding peaked during college. Soon she came to know about competitive programming from a senior and since then there has been no turning back.

“I did not give much thought while applying for the competition and didn't anticipate winning at all. We went through the prelims, then the semifinals, and finally, a four-hour-long intense finals. When they announced the winners, I felt an overwhelming sense of happiness, and my mom was incredibly proud of me. Winning TechGig has made me more confident in my abilities and skills," she says.

Following Porwal, Archana Reddy from JNTU Hyderabad secured the position of the first runner-up. The second runner-up title went to Mahak Garg from Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur. Anu Sharma from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women claimed the position of the third runner-up, and Pratiksha Vikharankar from IIT-BHU (Varanasi) achieved the fourth runner-up position.

Reddy who studied Mechanical Engineering got interested in coding during her course itself. She went on to learn more about coding online and while looking for events she got to know about the TechGig competition through LinkedIn.

“I feel ecstatic to be one of the winners in the competition. It was an enriching experience as it boosted my confidence and gave me a platform to showcase my skills which will also help me in my future career,” she expresses.

Recalling her experience, Vikharankar shares that the final round was quite challenging.

"The competition required us to use our aptitude and coding knowledge to solve the questions. It was challenging but really interesting,” she adds.

She recalls being stressed during this period because she was actively searching for placement opportunities. This victory has provided a much-needed encouragement for her, significantly boosting her confidence in the process.

Garg's experience is quite similar, as coding for her is as routine as "drinking water every day." She emphasises that practicing coding daily gives her a sense of completeness.

Like Vikharankar, Garg keeps participating in coding competitions to enhance her skills. She stumbled upon TechGig in 2022 however she could not make it to the winning list back then but she decided to participate again in 2023.

“It was an amazing experience and it has instilled a lot of confidence in me,” she adds.

Chiming with the same excitement, Sharma also adds, “I have aspired to win this competition since my engineering degree days, and landing a place amongst winners is an honour.”

The event began on August 28, 2023, and spanned over 85 days. It was a confluence of women possessing diverse skills and talents coming together for a shared pursuit of technological excellence.

It saw over 70,000 registrations where participants engaged in challenging coding tests and technical aptitude assessments. The winners selected through a diligent methodology, not only showcased their coding prowess but also embodied the spirit of breaking barriers and innovation.

Sanjay Goyal, Business Head of TechGig, earlier said, "The 9th edition of TechGig Geek Goddess has once again established a standard for recognising talented female technologists from varied backgrounds and regions across India. We are committed to amplifying its impact, making it even more expansive and impactful in the years to come."

(HerStory was a media partner for the event.)