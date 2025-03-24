At SheSparks 2025 in Bengaluru, women leaders united against systemic barriers in maternal care, fertility treatments, and reproductive health awareness.

Despite progress in healthcare, women in India continue to face systemic barriers in maternal care, fertility treatments, and reproductive health awareness. At SheSparks 2025, leading voices in healthcare and wellness came together to highlight these pressing issues and discuss innovative solutions.

From advocating for midwifery as a key component of maternal healthcare to addressing fertility inequities and the stigma around reproductive health, the discussion underscored the urgent need for policy changes and greater awareness. The session, featured experts like Dr. Janhavi Nilekani, Founder and Chairperson, of Aastrika Foundation & Aastrika Midwifery Centre, Mehak Malik, Founder and CEO, of Uvi Health, and

Nidhi Panchmal, Founder, of Arva Health, called for better access, inclusivity, and a shift from survival-focused healthcare to holistic well-being for women across India.

The session explored the pressing need for equitable and respectful maternal healthcare, the evolving role of midwifery in India, and the importance of fertility awareness in tackling reproductive health challenges.

Midwifery: a missing link in India’s maternal healthcare

Dr Janhvi Nilakani shed light on the stark disparities in how women are treated in labour rooms compared to male patients in other hospital departments. She highlighted that disrespect and mistreatment in maternity wards remain rampant, particularly in low-income communities.

“In India, midwifery is still a nascent field, but globally, midwives play a crucial role in ensuring safe, non-surgical childbirth,” she noted. India’s professional midwifery programme, launched in 2018, aims to train nurses in evidence-based, patient-centric childbirth practices to reduce unnecessary surgical interventions and improve maternal outcomes.

Bridging fertility inequities

Nidhi Panchmal emphasised the deep-rooted inequities in fertility care, pointing out that many women have had negative experiences with gynaecologists. “One of our studies found that 95% of women had at least one bad experience with a gynaecologist,” she revealed.

With only one gynaecologist available for every 40,000 women in India, the accessibility crisis discourages many from seeking medical assistance. Organisations like Arva Health are working to improve access to fertility treatments and reproductive health information, particularly in underserved regions.

Mehak Malik highlighted the unique challenges urban women face, including delayed family planning, work-life balance struggles, and environmental factors that accelerate fertility decline. “Indian women biologically reach menopause five years earlier than their global counterparts. Lifestyle interventions, including yoga and nutrition, can significantly improve natural conception rates,” she said.

Destigmatising reproductive health

The panellists stressed the urgent need to normalise discussions around reproductive health. Nidhi emphasised the importance of breaking social taboos through open conversations at home and in workplaces. “Many women still hesitate to talk about periods, fertility, or reproductive health at work,” she noted.

Mehak pointed out that structured health programmes addressing conditions like PCOS and thyroid disorders can significantly improve fertility outcomes. Her company has also expanded into male reproductive health, recognising that 50% of infertility cases stem from male-related issues.

A shift in Women’s healthcare priorities

Dr. Janhvi argued that reducing maternal and infant mortality rates should not be the only goal. “Survival should be the floor—not the ceiling. Morbidity, unnecessary surgeries, and postnatal recovery must be prioritised,” she stated.

She also highlighted the societal challenges that prevent women from advocating for their own birthing choices. “Even well-off women struggle to convince their families to opt for midwife-led birthing centers. Women’s health should be at the forefront of decision-making,” she said.

A call for action

The discussion concluded with a strong call for proactive healthcare engagement. The speakers urged women to prioritise routine checkups, get vaccinated against HPV, and demand better healthcare standards. A quick poll of the audience revealed that many had postponed doctor visits or skipped essential screenings due to time constraints or lack of awareness.

Mehak summed up the sentiment: “Paranoid people survive. Women must take charge of their health because no one else will do it for them.”

With increased awareness, the expansion of midwifery programs, and a focus on equity-driven healthcare solutions, SheSparks 2025 underscored the need to move beyond mere survival towards holistic well-being for women across India.