The women languishing in Indian prisons, and the lawyer who refuses to look away

In 2023-24, only 1.55 million people in prisons accessed legal aid, despite nearly 80% of India’s population being eligible. This figure by the latest India Justice Report goes on to state that the average spend under government expenditure for legal aid is just Rs 6.46 per person annually, signalling persistent underinvestment.

The situation is particularly grim for women.

According to Hashiya Socio-Legal Centre, an organisation founded by Ranchi-based lawyer Apurva Vivek, a miniscule percentage of women locked up in India’s prisons have ever seen a state-appointed lawyer; the rest are left to navigate the system on their own.

The centre aims to change this scenario with pro bono legal aid, health support, and advocacy for incarcerated women, with particular emphasis on reproductive rights and prison reform.

Behind the walls of the prison, women often give birth without support, and face legal and procedural hurdles in accessing abortions, says Apurva. The nutritional requirements of children living with them also remain unfulfilled, she adds.

These issues surface every day in the lives of the incarcerated women Apurva works with, through Hashiya, at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

Apurva, who is a prison reforms and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights advocate, first entered a prison as a 23-year-old English teacher. “But the women needed so much more,” she tells HerStory.

“Among those urgent needs was for someone to stop their cases from sitting dead for years on end.”

Today, she spends her days fighting for women silenced twice over—first by the structural violence behind their alleged crimes, and then by the carceral state.

Despite making up just 4.3% of India’s prison population, a startling majority—77%—are under-trial inmates, often entangled in cases stemming from domestic abuse or survival crimes, according to Prison Statistics India 2021 data. A whopping 86% of these undertrials are women.

These studies highlight how systemic violence and procedural inertia funnel women into custody without conviction.

According to Apurva, legal aid is one of the biggest failings for incarcerated women. “People have lost their trust in state legal aid. We really push for them to go for a government lawyer when they first arrive in prison. But owing to the poor reputation these lawyers have garnered over time, we see women are even ready to sell their jewellery if they have to and opt for their own lawyers, rather than go for legal aid.

“For a whole system to be running on public money and doing so badly - it is disheartening,” she says. “We hear so much about universities being run on public money. Why don’t we hear the same outrage about legal aid?”

Private lawyers are also expensive, leaving few women who can afford them.

“There is little accountability and sensitivity training for prison and legal staff,” says Apurva. “There’s no rights-based perspective. People are seen as desperate and poor. If they have even a little family support, they are discouraged from opting for legal aid.”

Women accused of the murder of their husbands often lose all family support, and are cut off from both legal and social support. “In these cases, there’s often a backstory of abuse or desperation, wherein women spend years struggling in the marriage or hoping things would change one day,” she says. “But as we know, our justice system does not consider these contexts.”

Running Hashiya also means fighting another battle outside the prison walls: resources. The centre operates at the margins—sustained by a humble grant and Apurva’s resolve for prison reform.

Reproductive rights and other dynamics

Apurva says reproductive rights are the bloodiest fault line. Women pregnant at the time of arrest face endless delays in accessing abortions, even though the law is clear.

“One woman in Jharkhand begged for ten days. She was shuttled between court and hospital four times, each trip ending with nothing. They told me she needed special permission because she was in jail,” says Apurva. “But where is it written? The Medical Pregnancy Act is a central law covering women across the country. It is no exception for women in prisons.

“Custody itself is a barrier,” says Apurva. “Once you’re in the system—shelter home, psychiatric ward, or prison—you lose all autonomy over your body.”

In Jharkhand, children who grow up inside prison have become the invisible fallout. They’re allowed to stay until age six. On paper, the state promises education, nutrition, and play. In reality, they eat the same two meals as the adults, and half a litre of milk rationed per day, says Apurva.

Thanks to relentless advocacy by Hashiya, children now also get an egg a day and fruits a few times a week.

The grim reality is in the day-to-day practices that shape women’s lives inside. Guards, often underpaid and working long hours, routinely seek small payments or favours. “I try to remain polite because I also understand their struggles,” says Apurva.

Women are also pitted against each other.

One woman arrived in hospital covered in bruises from police beatings, says Apurva. “All I asked was for the medical staff to write what they saw. But one department would rarely act against another,” she says.

Human rights violations are common inside prisons, and mental health support remains grossly inadequate. A study of women prisoners inside Bihar jails by Policy Perspectives Foundation lists out ‘torture’, ‘bribery’, ‘corruption’ and ‘lack of medical care’ as the major concerns.

Apurva has introduced painting classes in Ranchi Central Jail. “One woman told me, ‘When I close my eyes, I can now see vivid colours and patterns and prints. Before, I only saw darkness and agony in my body.’”

Her work doesn’t come without risks and challenges. She admits that many times, she is battling burnout.

“I lose sight of the larger picture, not feeling sure how much longer I can go on like this. But then I have a lovely team, and over the years I have built some systems of support, so we buckle back up and get down to work.”

Even in the exhaustion, small victories remind her why the fight matters.

“In a first, our advocacy with the prison department led to them including sections on abortion access in the newly released Jharkhand Prison Manual. There is also a passage on postpartum depression,” says Apurva.

This means that women with unwanted pregnancies in Jharkhand’s jails do not have to go to court for permission anymore, and there is an acknowledgement of postpartum depression as a common ailment among new mothers.

“We are simply trying to bridge the gap between women’s needs and policies. For this, we begin by sitting in a circle with the women and talking to them, treating them not merely as beneficiaries of our work, but as equal stakeholders.”