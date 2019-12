12 साल के आइजैक की बुद्धि है 17 साल के बच्चों से भी तेज, देगा 10वीं की परीक्षा

Manipur: 12-year-old Issac Paulallungmuan of Churachandpur dist's Kangvai village is all set to become the youngest person in state to appear in HSLC exams (class 10 state board exams). As per tests conducted by Dept of Clinical Psychology,RIMS Imphal, his IQ stands at 141.(1.12) pic.twitter.com/uKYwDRF28J