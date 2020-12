'बाबा का ढाबा' के मालिक कांता प्रसाद ने शुरू किया रेस्टोरेंट, दो शेफ को भी काम पर रखा

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.



"We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here," he says. pic.twitter.com/Rg8YAaJ1zk