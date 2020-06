लुप्तप्राय हिरण की जान बचाने के लिए नदी में कूद गए सेना के जवान, तस्वीरें हुई सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

Unit of #IndianArmy successfully rescued a female Barking Deer from Jiding Kho River #Arunachal on 02 Jun. It was given first aid in coord with the local Forest Dept & later released in Eagles Nest Wildlife Sanctuary@adgpi @SpokespersonMoD @MyGovArunachal @moefcc @WWF pic.twitter.com/PBpKnRhAns