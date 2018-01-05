8 Rules to set in your software testing company

8 Rules





Software testing is a vast area of technology that is growing at a great pace. The Waterfall model in software testing has been replaced by the Agile, which has brought a revolution in the field of testing. The idea of the change has created a storm in the said industry but the development approach is kept unchanged. There will be many people in the industry who try to confuse the testers regarding the new methodology. However, the golden rule is to trust your instincts and follow the basic knowledge of testing in order to cope with the changing technology. There are certain rules, which if followed sincerely, will yield great results. Let’s have a look at the top 8 rules that are tried and tested to produce wonders:

1. Fix the bugs: It is essential to initiate the software testing process before the development in order to get rid of the bugs as early as possible. This will make the testing process error-free and will produce a user-friendly outcome. Reviewing the specification document can help identify the bugs that immensely aids in solving the same.

2. Software testing levels: It is important to ensure that the software testing company's testing process has at least three testing levels. They are:

• Integration testing executed by IT

• System testing executed by professional testers

• Acceptance testing executed by business users

3. Never try to impress the seniors by completing the work before time: It is natural to feel the urge to impress the seniors in order to gain their confidence. However, in this hurry most of the time the quality is compromised which is the last thing you want. This creates a negative impression about you and your hard work. Hence, it is important to abide by the timeline and complete the testing process by maintaining a top-notch quality by re-checking the test cases prepared, number of buses reported, etc.

4. Regression testing is compulsory: After the development team fixes the bugs and hands over the result to the testing team, they should run the regression testing apart from the bug fixing. During the early test phases, the regression testing is required to run on the entire application. However, during the final phases, when the application nears the UAT, is it important to discuss the bug fixes with the deal team. After the decision, the functionality can be tested accordingly.

5. Don’t rely too much on the automation testing: It is important to keep in mind that the automation testing is not the only solution to get an outstanding result. Though it is in trend and can save oodles of time and effort in order to procure appropriate result, it can also become dormant in some of the cases. If you choose an automation testing option, it might burn a hole in the pocket and the investment should not be of worth. However, a few of the tests demand manual testing in order to nullify the chances of error during the development process. Automation testing is best-suited for repetitive testing which can turn out to be a boring activity.

6. Handle with patience and resistance: There is no shortcut to success and software testing belongs to this category. You need to have extreme patience and capability in order to excel in the field. There will be certain points where you will find it difficult to cope with the challenges. During that period of time it is essential you remain calm and stick to provide high-quality output irrespective of what your peers do. You should take the reporting figures and facts into account rather than the opinion of others. You might need greater time to prove your potential but eventually, it will be proved.

7. Test with original data: It is important that you complete the testing process with original data rather the obsolete data entry. The information can be effectively gathered from the clients as well as the Business analysts. The advantages that the real data offers are tremendous and produces the finest results, which the invalid data fails to deliver.

8. Keeping track of the change requests: During the latter part of the test cycle, you might feel it is unimportant to save the change requests as the deadline nears and it becomes essential to maintain the quality. However, the test leads must keep a minute track of the change requests in a separate document which can be gathered from the email communications. Apart from the change requests, let the business analysts and the technical managers decide the bug fixes. You can definitely give the inputs but the decision must be left with them.

Conclusion

It is essential you focus on the quality of the testing process rather the tools to ensure you get an outstanding end product. The basic tool like MS Excel is enough to support you during the entire process, which eradicates the necessity to use any specialized tools. Apart from the technical attributes, it is also necessary to be patient in the entire process so the journey can be accomplished seamlessly.

