5 ways HR managers can improve Employees Productivity









Let me ask you a quick question: What is the purpose of having HR management?





Finding best talent,

Motivating and maintaining people,





And of course, clearing monthly paychecks on time!





But, there is one more and most important work that makes HR manager role super valuable and that is: Improving employee productivity.





That’s why often HR managers are called as Productivity manager.





So, the question worth answering here is “How HR managers can improve employees productivity?”





Is it only by talking to people or by gifting them additional benefits and incentives? Or there are some other useful ways that aren’t touched yet?





Let see some of the interesting, practical and effective ideas that can help your company’s HR manager to boost the productivity of your workforce. And trust me these ideas are WORTH PLAYING WITH!





1. Feedback day - You must have celebrated your company’s Annual day,

Anniversary day and even sports day but here’s a new day that you can add to your company calendar - Monthly Feedback day.





Your HR manager is responsible to observe people performance. Right? Why not conduct a 1-1 session with a team or even with each employee (If possible), exchanging feedback about their work, strengths/weaknesses overall so that they can become better human as well as the employee.





2. Brainstorming session - The HR manager should be knowing what is currently

happening inside the organizations. What is launching, What is not working, future challenges and so forth.





So, why not take advantage of your workforce for giving solution to these? Let your HR come up with a problem/challenge/topic and encourage employees to come up with ideas that are innovative and creative. This would help them to brainstorm about different solutions that your higher management may not notice or think of.





3. Removing distractions- Now, I’m not a professional researcher but

Researchers have found that employees are easily distracted to their personal glowing screens i.e Smartphones. And that leads to diverting their focus from work to answering WhatsApp/FB messages or even emails.





So, Hr manager can help the workforce to limit their mobile usage during work either by No-Phones inside culture or by Silent your Phones culture. But remember, permanently limiting phone usage can backfire the Hr.





4. Saturday evenings with HR- When you perform better? When you’re happy and

relax or when you’re unhealthy and stressed.





Hmmm! When you’re happy and relax. Right! Same is the case with employees. Every weekend (i.e final working day weekly), organizing fun, exciting events or games can help the HR manager to remove the weekly work-hassle from its employees.

Plus, most importantly, it helps People to connect with each other creating healthy meaningful relationships that can further make the company’s culture more productive and happier.





5. Don’t Monitor but Believe in them- Usually, HR monitor and watch employees movements, measure their each day work, track how much time they spend at the office and so on. This is commonly found in most organizations.





But this is not a good tactic to follow. Because people you hired are already grown up’s and responsible for their duties. And they know what is right and what to do and what‘s not.





The best practice is to believe in your workforce, making them feel that they are accountable for their work, no matter how they do it. What HR managers should be more interested in knowing by the people.





Trust me, you can find billions of tactics for supercharging your team, but the thing is to take ACTION...because action with education leads to real learning.





Thanks for reading :)