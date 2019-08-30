At OrganizeIn, Scaling Heights is the way of life!

For Nisarg Naik - the founder and CEO of OrganizeIn, it all started with a mere $50 per week as a freelancer, working out of his home. Those were times when the IT sector was in dire straits and thousands of jobs were at stake. Developer jobs in Bangalore averaged as low as INR 6000 a month for Java freshers at the time.





In 2012, digital marketing was still an emerging field and very few companies in India offered such services. With his early introduction to the field of digital media and SEO, and based on the attractive prospects, he decided to take the plunge and start out on his own.









The Early Days





In a conversation with YourStory, Nisarg (31), spoke about his roller coaster of a career, the advantage that a foreign education brings and his journey to become an established digital marketer.





Hailing from Bangalore, he had his education scattered across towns and cities in Karnataka. His father was a doctor and took the family along with his work, even to the Middle East at one time. However, it was studying at the Nottingham Trent University, first in Singapore and later in the United Kingdom that changed his life forever. After graduating from UK, he saw his future in the digital world.





When he was 23, he moved to the UK to pursue his master’s in computer science at the Nottingham Trent University. “At the university, there was practically no spoon feeding, only abstract discourses.“ He reminisces. “You learn how to build something on your own when you are not given any instructions.”

While studying in the UK, he used to work part time in a restaurant and this stint was instrumental in deciding his future. He was initially put to work at the bar counter and was later made responsible for managing the restaurant's entire billing and IT operations. Impressed with his enthusiasm and capabilities, the owner not only gave him a hike, but dispensed some valuable advice that Nisarg still holds dear.





“You have magic in your hands when you work on the computer. You are super fast and very organized in your way of working. If you nurture your skills, you can build a legacy.” This solidified Nisarg’s intention to focus on technology as his destined career path.





At the University, he was fortunate to be tutored by the Dean Graham Tranfield, a luminary in the field of Engineering and computing. One very important piece of wisdom he learned from his tutor was - “There is no need to reinvent the wheel.”





“Rather, in order to achieve any goal, one has to first research and try to walk in the shadows of giants. This results in saving a lot of research and time. In order to achieve any goals in life, What you need is a solid game plan. An organized manner of managing micro tasks step by step to reach the big goal.” Nisarg reminisces fondly.





These experiences made him realize the benefits of having a mentor, and makes sure to guide newer recruits and entrepreneurs as much as he can.





The Journey





With over 6 years of hands on experience, Nisarg now excels in empowering clients to maintain the competitive edge in online search and paid media platforms. His firm has helped numerous value-conscious businesses drive web traffic, ramp up the user base, boost web sales and enhance customer satisfaction.





The firm set out as a barebones outfit and he was on his own for the first 3 months. What kept him company was a crucial insight into the rapidly developing field, unbridled passion and the conviction to build small, improve steadily and grow slowly. Fortunately, business soon started trickling in, and operations had to be ramped up.





One major client in the initial days was Silvio Bevacqua, an Australian entrepreneur and real estate magnate. He later went on to be known as the Pizza King of Australia, owning the Dominos brand in Australia, New Zealand and eventually Europe. OrganizeIn was entrusted with the entire digital marketing services of their business group including Ray White commercial & PRD Nationwide.





Nisarg fondly remembers Silvio as being more of a virtual investor than just a client in those early days. Services included inbound marketing, email automation, digital marketing strategies for google ads, SEO and social media activities, etc. At that time, he and his team including early recruit Neha Mishra used to put in long hours as much as 16-18 hours a day.





One keen observation he made initially was that the way businesses were being sought out. Online search seemed the future for every thing and thus best suited for businesses when it came to sales. Emphasis was on SEO as the first offering and was so successful that over 50 clients came onboard in the first 2 years itself.





After becoming a Google Partner in 2017, SEO and Google Ads have been the major drivers of the company’s business. OrganizeIn has garnered nearly a million in revenue from this stream alone and has helped bolster the turnover of a number of clients to the tune of over $25 million.





Over the years, the firm’s portfolio has expanded to include services like web design, email and social media marketing, google adwords and so on. It’s been 6 years since and the firm has helped over 500 clients with their digital marketing efforts.





The Team

From a single person at a desk, the company now boasts of a nimble team of over 30 consisting of in-house personnel and virtual freelancers from across the world. And with the constant expansion comes the opportunity to welcome even more team members into the fold!





Being in a service industry involves dealing with aspects that are constantly under flux and staying on top of the churn needs proven talent and expertise in every area of services that the firm offers. All members are carefully vetted and handpicked for their proven capabilities.





Thanks to the advances in connectivity and collaboration over the internet, one can now easily collaborate with people far away. There are no limitations imposed by geographical boundaries anymore.





Emphasis is also laid on hiring talented freshers, training them and giving them the opportunity to prove themselves. They are rewarded with prime projects and clients as well as given incentives to handle operations on a large scale.





Almost every team member is a computer science or engineering graduates and this helps a lot in solving the practical IT issues and identifying timely solutions and new opportunities to add to the services. Here, everyone is in charge of bringing about positive change to the service.





Keeping him company as co founder is his brother Nikhil, who continues to provide invaluable support in the company’s decision making process. An excellent communicator with a love for history, gadgets and economics, Nikhil has been instrumental in guiding every step of the company’s journey so far.





Thanks to the multifaceted personnel, it is now one of the foremost companies that specialists in SEO, PPC, SMO and Web Development. Most of the original team members are still with the company, even through troubling times, love the firm dearly and have contributed immensely to the business growth from the ground up – how cool is that?!









The Path So Far

OrganizeIn started out with a strong objective to solve the haphazard ways of on-boarding clients, digital marketing and channeling sales. Dealing with international entrepreneurs helped them understand the practical problems one faces in building, running and scaling up a business from a hands on perspective.





The firm initially encountered a lot of issues in web design, development and internet marketing with the first few clients he handled. This resulted in the development of a model that was practical and easy to adhere to, while delivering solid measurable results for clients.





The firm had established a presence in the US and Australia as early as 2014. Now the firm has local sales directors across major cities in the US and other parts of the world, with some on its payroll and some working as affiliate partners. These local partners focus on leveraging their local network and client outreach, thus improving local sales and acquisitions.





Through this approach, a director of the company’s operations in Los Angeles was key in introducing OrganizeIn to the Hollywood scene and helped landing digital marketing contracts with several TV studios and LA celebrities. The company benefited by not only breaking into a hitherto unexplored sector, and was also important in shaping the service delivery model and fine-tuning operational protocols.





This time tested and proven service model has earned the firm a special position in the industry and enable growth even in a competitive scenario, where sales or conversions are the key to success. Not to mention the immense success in amassing numerous clients based on this model.





The Clientele





The very first client was the singapore based Happy Tissue and IClean dog wash from Netherlands soon followed. Of the over 500+ client projects handled till date, quite a few short term projects have stayed on for the long haul. All thanks to the growth, RoI and advanced automation advantages that OrganizeIn bring to their businesses.





The client base at present consists 80% of SMEs and 20% of large enterprises or manufacturers. Most of the clients are from the U.S. and several are from Europe as well. The roster includes major IoT equipment manufacturers from across the world, non profit organisations & tech startups in the U.S., innovative product manufacturers from Europe, Technology firms, Online Stores, Real Estate Brokerages, Insurance platforms, Yoga studios and more from across the globe.





One noteworthy project has been car-share startup Evercar, similar to Lyft and Uber which went on to raise funding of $6.7 million. OrganizeIn handled the social media marketing and google ads gaining exposure and a crucial insight to analytical driven digital marketing in real time based on user response.





As Nisarg says, “We have achieved tremendous results for our clients by always keeping the nature of customer’s client base in mind. Our ways are immensely cost effective for small businesses that establish a strong online presence, top-lining search results, direct traffic to the client website and most important of all, convert leads.”





The Way Ahead





With the internet single-handedly revolutionizing content consumption, it also poses a new challenge to modern marketers. Businesses are constantly on the lookout for subtle ways to ‘influence’ their target groups. The digital marketing story is far from over.

Businesses of all sizes and shapes are increasingly making use of inbound marketing tactics to drive targeted traffic to their website. The key lies in providing specific solutions like content strategy, the actual content itself, newer forms of media, automation etc. to businesses looking for digital solutions to their enterprise problems.





In short, provide technology-driven digital media solutions to businesses that are not only its cost effective and in line with core business principles, but also that empowers the various stakeholders and the customers.





The portfolio of services that OrganizeIn offers is quite different from that of other digital marketing firms, in that the firm takes care of everything. Right from web design and digital marketing to managing the CRM and cloud support, implementing automation of recurring tasks - especially in lead acquisitions and customer support.





“2019 will see OrganizeIn taking to automation on a larger scale and mobile applications as we feel that this is the future of digital marketing. The objective is to offer services that are optimized for small and medium-sized businesses, empowered by an analytics-driven approach.” he says.





To this end, Nisarg along with OrganizeIn's co founders are branching out to developing new apps that are to be launched in a few months. One such major project on the anvil is a revolutionary open platform delivery solution for which the firm is actively looking to recruit talented full stack developers in-house.





In this regard, he quotes his favorite tech icon, the late Steve Jobs. “You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”





More Peaks to Scale!





So a final question for Nisarg, who’s an avid tech and gadget enthusiast who dons the multiple hats of being an entrepreneur, investor, blogger, author and an advisor and consultant for many large companies.

What does he do to wind down? Climbing even more heights, that’s what! An avid wildlife enthusiast, dog lover and trekker, he takes off to the hills almost every weekend. In the company of his pet weimaraner of course! And steeper the climb, the better!

Seems there’s no letting up for him and his team! Despite several investors expressing their interest in OrganizeIn, the venture has opted otherwise for a long time now. They are content on the slow and steady path to success, capable on their own. But what does the future hold? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!