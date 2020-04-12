“Beauty Is All About Self-Care!”

We recently bumped into Aakash Anand, an Indian man who is one of the pioneers in the natural beauty and skin-care space. The innovator explains why he founded Bella Vita Organic — an all-natural beauty and skincare brand that boasts uncompromising beauty and skincare for uncompromising women and men. Read on to explore what Aakash Anand thinks about clean beauty, a must-follow everyday skincare routine and what’s next for his company.













How did you get started in skincare?





We recognize the fact that you’ll always be in the skin you’re in. And hence, we guide our consumers through honoring and protecting it. Many people are sensitive to chemicals and have been afraid to use anything on their skin. After months of researching ingredients and exploring different combinations, I realized that the skincare and makeup industries were missing unique products that were truly natural and chemical-free. I couldn’t find any natural products that gave me the results and the luxury experience I was looking for. No one should have to sacrifice their health for their beauty. It was important to me that I provide my customers with these. And, hence, I decided to create my beauty and skincare line - Bella Vita Organic. Since then, we aim towards facilitating beauty that performs and transforms to people all across the globe





What moment in your career are you most proud of?





Waking up to a good customer experience makes me beam with pride. Whenever a customer tells me about how much our products have helped their skin, it makes me feel honored about what my team and I do. Additionally, it substantiates the efforts we put in day in, day out to try and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.





What's your favourite part of your job?





My favorite part is innovation and bringing my thought-about natural beauty and skincare solutions to life. My team and I spend so much time finding new yet natural ingredients, inspired by the natural elements of the earth that go beyond the typical ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid and use. My favorite part of the day is finding and amalgamating in new generation ingredients with old-age beauty practices while successfully bridging the gap.





What inspires you?





From my family to my team to the customers I come across, to interviews and stories I read about leaders in other industries - all inspire me. But generally, what pushes me to strive towards my goals are people who are trying to make a difference and are constantly striving to make people’s lives better. A quote that drives my actions daily is - "Movement does not equal progress."





As one of the pioneers in the natural beauty and skin-care industry, how do you feel about the recent influx of "clean" and "natural" skincare brands?





Well, it's an opportunity that people are eyeing at and everyone is trying to get into it. But, the problem arises when you see tons of new brands entering the industry trying to make their mark and tons of them exiting at the same speed. They are missing out on attending to the quality or differentiating factor. In other words, they exist to make big bucks by missing out on the most important factor - providing qualitative natural skincare experiences to their customers. And, further, it's also resulting in malpractices of the online fake website or Amazon reviews, or obtaining biased opinions from famous bloggers. This eventually hampers the customer's trust factor in genuine brands.





Clean beauty is the future. I think it’s a temporary term because that’s what customers are demanding, so eventually, all brands will get there. However, natural beauty and skincare are completely different. That’s what we do, and it goes far beyond being clean. That is just the baseline and it needs to be done and I’m proud to be a part of an industry that has started its journey towards being less dirty. It’s a great first step, but there’s still work to be done.





Considering you have several natural beauty and skincare products, what accounts to the best Bella Vita Organic daily skin-care routine?





I always suggest you begin your morning skincare routine, by exfoliating with Bella Vita Organic Papaya Face Wash. Exfoliating daily lets your skin breathe and glow since it gets rid of any build-up. Additionally, it also helps the other products to sink in. You can follow it with hydrating Bella Vita Organic PapyBlem De-Pigmentation Gel to help soothe your skin and fight against pigmentation, blemishes, dark spots, etc. Then it’s all about layering. Next, use Bella Vita Organic Magic Oil Serum on your whole face that shall assist you in brightening your skin tone. Further, hop on to Bella Vita Organic EyeLift Under Eye Gel Cream.





At night, always start with double-cleansing. First, use Bella Vita Organic Face Cleanser to get rid of that top layer of dirt and grime from the day, and follow with the Bella Vita Organic Rose Face Wash to cleanse and detox your skin. Then, use the hydrating Rose Fairness Face Gel by Bella Vita Organic. For serum, use Bella Vita Organic Magic Oil Serum on your face and neck. If you prefer a thin eye cream at night, you can use EyeLift by Bella Vita Organic again. It shall rejuvenate your under-eye skin.





What's your favourite product from your line?





All are pretty much new, unique, and innovative in their selves. However, EyeLift Under-Eye Gel and NicoLips Lip Scrub Balm are in all seriousness the best products that have also received immense love from the customers. Both are packed with powerful natural ingredients that work as a daily dose of injectable. While one repairs your under and around-the-eye skin, the other takes care of your lips restoring their original colour, respectively.





What does beauty mean to you?





To me, beauty is all about self-care. It is that another one of your daily wellness rituals that contribute to your sense of well-being.





What is next for Bella Vita Organic?





In the short term, we are trying to become an even more sustainable natural beauty and skincare brand. In the long term, we are hoping to branch out of beauty and skincare. I’m passionate about fragrances and hair care and have started delving into new categories to give our customers more options.