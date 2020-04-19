Hardly these three IIM Ahmedabad graduates during their college days knew that a problem which was to to find an authentic beauty and make-up kit for sister's marriage, a beard oil for interview readiness & an organic anti dandruff hair oil to prevent hair fall, one day will lead to genesis to incubate, "India's first exclusive beauty & personal care brand aggregator" company, named "Gorg.co.in" operating into both B2B and B2C space, with a vision to have omni-channel play, creating "Beauty as an experience" ecosystem.





As per the market research Gorg team conducted before incubation, they learnt that a whopping 89% of respondents across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore & Chandigarh want to "Look Good", which is Gorg's tagline today. Thailand, Indonesia, Czech republic, Poland, Romania and many other countries, beauty products and beauty essentials are important consumption items but choices are limited as the market of beauty and beauty products is still unstructured and relies heavily on "brick & mortar".





Gorg team as per their research shares that, in this domain, the USA leads the pack with $89.9b of revenue in 2018-19 by selling beauty products & services and India currently is at $14.1b, with a growth potential of 9.2% YoY. And this is just the start because there's a huge room of growth for the world's second largest population with everyone aspiring to "Look Good".





Another very interesting research Gorg team shares is that in indian e-commerce retail space, electronics sales leads the pack with 48% of total e-commerce sales and "beauty and personal care" sales is at 8%, which Gorg sees as a huge opportunity to tap the market.





Gorg team quips that though beauty and personal care is very synonymous to ladies but it's no surprise as to how big an opportunity is Men's beauty and personal care market in India. Today Mens' beauty product revenue is at approx. $.83B which is pegged to be at $2.3b in 2023, with a growth rate of 10% YoY.





Since we interact with such competitive "beauty and personal care" moguls round the clock, we found Gorg's founding team journey pretty interesting to take a peek at. We recently bumped into three extremely innovative minds at Gorg - Barun Singh, Saurabh Chandra and Dr Davy Jindal who are playing their parts in transforming the "beauty & personal care" industry. While sharing the relevant data about this domain and global potential this space has, what caught our attention is not only their data orientation and detailing but also they being very sure that "How" part of this space has to be relooked and thus break the monotony.





What is Gorg - in their words ?

As we all know, the three founding members of Gorg hail from starkly contrasting fields - one doctor, another finance expert, and lastly, one of them being technology & e-commerce expert, we were very certain what is coming up next can be a world changing vision. And nevertheless, they being a huge fan of Steve jobs, Jeff Bezos & Mukesh Bansal - their vision has to be larger than life yet practical.

Barun, with his energetic self, talks about today's Gorg offering and he starts with sharing the problem statement, which is where one can find "authentic & quality" beauty products. Which is one place on earth where you can get all brands around beauty but that place boasts of "genuity" of products. This is Gorg.co.in. He further explains, it is "not a marketplace" like many other e-commerce players rather is "Brand to Consumer" directly. Second, he explains, this is the only place where consumers can get engaged in pre-buying, buying and post-buying stages, with multitude of suggestions, recommendation & product application tips by authentic experts, who have created these products.





We were thrilled and therefore, though, this vision in itself looked so overarching but we dared to ask - what more ? And Saurabh, with his ever calm demeanor and man of few words explains, as how Apple Inc created an ecosystem around consumer electronics, we are creating an ecosystem to create "beauty as an experience", which will be the world's largest and central ecosystem about "anything beauty & personal care". And yes, it is not easy to create but we have a plan and our mission is to make everyone on planet "Look Good".

Their Differentiator - The Team

Team Gorg considers the biggest differentiator and the driving force behind is the team itself. The reason is that they have varied experiences in the team ranging from 8 to 18 years and operate with very high "bias for action" and "data orientation". They are firm believers of the fact that what money cannot buy is "intelligence" and what intelligence demands is to sketch "How" part of doing things rather than just ''what". Though, their "customer centricity" is very high but they don;t want to stop there, however, want to ensure "world class customer experience" in their offering too, leading to "creating experience economy for beauty" synonymous to Gorg. Being in the industry for long, their mantra is "obsessive execution with clear KPI's". In other words, they are quite mature and would help keep investors money in the right channels.

Unlike many startup founders, who came to incubate, these 3 were a team of friends much before this idea. These folks term it as unique because that warmth and camaraderie is their strength, which is bigger than any cause. That drives large scale incubations like Gorg rather the other way round.

The Three Warriors

Dr Davy, high bars, MBBS, served the critical care unit of Max hospital for 8 years before incubating Gorg. A resident of Chandigarh, he had an innate ability to deal with ambiguity and invent & simplify solutions. A positive thinker, an astute executioner, his dive-deep abilities were unmatched, and thinking on the feet was unparalleled. To add to the strengths, he still had the curiosity of the child and could be found on Coursera to learn an entirely new domain and field, if need be.





Team Gorg





Barun Singh, the go-getter, NIT engineer, 9 years experience, Oil and Gas veteran, a resident of Mumbai, is a financial genius. Numbers were his best friend and seemed as if every number was telling some story to him. Always smiling through with dry humour as his speciality. Besides finance, his natural strength is networking and being known as ‘Mr Dependable.’ Owner of multiple research papers, and a columnist with The Economic Times, he was the only one in the class to have made it to Harvard Business School.

Saurabh Chandra, media-shy, BITS graduate, two decades of experience with the big brands, especially Flipkart, Myntra and Amazon, is a tech genius. His core strength is incubation & transformation. A core startup guy, author of 2 books, owner of multiple patents and research papers, Saurabh had already been an entrepreneur in the past. His unique superpowers is technology, strategy and business model formulation.









They call themselves as - Mind, Heart and Soul - and they quip - let the world think who is who.





Consumer offerings (B2C / B2B ), products & unit economics





Gorg has a great aggregation of brands on it's platforms. Each brand boasts a multitude of products.They have many marky brands such as Dabur, ITC, HRI, The beard Story, The Skin Story, WOW Sciences to name a few. They have some international brands from Germany & Italy such as "Fashion Color" & B'Desire, which offers some great makeup kits, Lipsticks, eye liners to name a few. They also boast of multiple Organic, Ayurvedic and hand-made brands and products such as "Prakarta, Body Cafe, GemBlue - a bio care" to name a few. It does not stop here , they have an exclusive section for "Mom & Baby Care" products, which largely deals with natural and organic brands such as "Prakarta and Imbue".





They have products across Skin, Hair, Face, Eyes, Lips, Makeup, Hygiene, Beard - price range starting from Alcoholic - organic sanitizer (50ml) at Rs 25 to famous HRI Streax hair color at Rs 60 to Fuego Lip pencil at Rs 225 to an international blushing pink lip stain at Rs 750 to Vegan anti ageing cream at Rs 1100 to crown cosmetics light longwear foundation at Rs 1650 to 35 color eyeshadow palette timeless collection at Rs 1950 to celebrities favorite Temptu Air compressor make up equipment at Rs 21,025.





We were enthralled to hear about the offerings as it certainly had something or the other for millenials , baby boomers as well as office goers & working moms.





However for a business to thrive, its' very important to keep unit economics into check and where every e-commerce company is bleeding today when it comes about profitability, how will Gorg sustain profitability. Saurabh explains that "unit economics" is the centre of this incubation unlike many other start ups and Barun and Saurabh very meticulously planned KPI's, product aggregation & assortment, brand onboarding - where they have kept their platform as "no discount platform" because they truly believe that Indian consumer has come of age now and they are looking for variety with authenticity in beauty space and understands "quality" come with a certain price & Gorg being an exclusive & only vertical in this domain has the potential to offer the same. Having said that , today Gorg operates with a margin of 25% to 40% in both B2C and B2B space. However, to reach this margin, there' several value added services they provide to their brand community, which in itself is a unique feature and Saurabh has a vision that this section of company has a potential to branch out as "India's largest Brand consultancy - for beauty products domain". Barun and Saurabh also shares that they have interestingly branched out 9 different revenue channels in the business including Ads, 3rd degree pricing to name a few. They come from traditional finance school of taught that business is done for stakeholders profitability & returns and they want to ensure they honor the same.









Gorg Business Metrics Today & How Is The Startup's Invaluable Contribution Towards Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact around the world and Gorg was no exception in the month of february. However, that is where experience helps as team gorg had highly experienced founders. gorg started aggregating products especially essential commodities, started working out on a supply chain model with hedge, brand partnership and exclusivity clauses for essential commodities products, digital marketing for active consumer reach and platform upgrade for speedy change in case of COVID outbreak & lockdown.





On 24th March, Govt. of India declared lockdown, and complete e-commerce in the company came to halt however, as Gorg was very much prepared and had lots of proactive preparation, they were one of the very first to resume services across India and they continue to do so.





Gorg founders were very sure that this is the time to be innovative, show perseverance, exercise flexibility in running business & ensuring continuity. One very interesting statement that all three founders made was - " We were very sure, we need to serve the nation now, when it matters the most". Gorg is arguably the only platform who has not run out of inventory of sanitizers , handwash and medicated soap at this hour of need.





On Business metrics, when almost every start up fizzled, big companies stocks went down in double digit, Gorg kept it upturn with impressive runs. Barun shares, Gorg witnessed - - Net Growth up by 6x times, Brands portfolio up by 5x times, Though we are not a discount shop as we deal with "authenticity & quality" in "Beauty & personal Care" category however we subsidized many essential products by ~50% to 92% range. Our way to give back to society ! , Delivery partners grew up by 3x times , Growth in No. of orders up by 32x times, Growth in "no of sessions on our platform" up by 34x times.





Saurabh shares that Though these stats are dream stats for any company today, however, interestingly, what brought smile on Gorg employees were not these stats but when they learnt that Gorg products were shipped - To an ailing child in Shimla, To a family in need in the remotest place ( Manali / Assam) , To Tier 2 cities where the old age parents of many IT/Not-IT employees reside (Patna, Lucknow, Andhra, Tamil Nadu etc.), To many needy in largest slum in India, To an old age & child care home , To the NGO's dealing with healthcare.





MIT Bootcamp, Raising Funds - What's the plan ?

Saurabh explains that raising funds is inevitable and yes, we are ready to raise funds. He explained further that they are eyeing a sales revenue of 5849 Crores in FY20-21, with a profitability of 877 Crores.





When we asked, why you waited this while to go for Series A, then Barun explains further that we wanted to be doubly sure that we will be able to deliver ROI to our investors, understand product-market fit, understand nuances of this business at both good and bad times ( thanks to COVID), understand competitors landscape in the marke, ensure that both our customers and sellers ecosystem are successful working with us. All this with our seed money so that we also check if we can sustain the risk and feel excited about solving this problem. Passion drives us and seems this is a passionate domain where all three of us are enjoying every moment which should be the ideal case to succeed. Therefore, yes, we are ready to raise funds and will be looking forward to partnering with a strategic investor.





All three founders with immense pride shared that Gorg has got accepted in the MIT Bootcamp, one of the world's most coveted startup ecosystems, where only few around the world could make it. We look forward to various networking and connections soon. They also share that, for early investors this can be a great investment start up as equity price can go manyfold for early investors ensuring handsome returns and therefore, unlike many other start up's who look for raising funds, Saurabh explained we wanted to raise funds when we know our investors money can also grow quick in this demanding market.





To conclude, it is all a game of joining multiple variables and ensuring optimality while applying mathematics, economics, Cost & return of capital, investor and customer needs.