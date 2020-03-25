Your Chance to Write for a Million Readers

“Writer’s write while dreamers procrastinate” – Besa Kosova

The above quote holds true, especially in the times we find ourselves in. Imagine if you could utilise those extra hours that’s available to you to share your thoughts with a million readers? Sounds exciting, isn’t it?





Over the past decade, the YourStory brand has motivated all of you with inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and changemakers, and now we would love to amplify your thoughts to a wider audience. YourStory’s community platform ‘MyStory’ is inviting blog content on a wide range of topics that shall be reviewed on a priority basis in the coming month.





Platform Link: https://myaccount.yourstory.com/

The topics are as follows

Work from Home: Some work from home hacks – what tools/software are you using to work from home? What if the internet were to go out now? What did you learn about life/yourself/family/pets while in quarantine? Book Reviews: Which was the last book you read or a book which made it to your all-time favourite list? Write a review on it & suggest some must-reads for all. Inspirational Quotes: Submit a compilation of quotes from iconic personalities from various walks of life you find motivational. Artificial Intelligence: We have heard about this a lot over the past few years, so what do you think will be its future, application and merits/ demerits. Social Entrepreneurship: What does the concept of social entrepreneurship stand for? What kind of impact can it make on the environment and society as a whole? Gig Economy: What is Gig Economy? Is it going to be the future of work? What’s your stand on this?

(Please Note: The explanation for the above topics is just to give you an idea, you are welcome to write content on anything related to the above topics that provides value to our readers)





“Quality is never an accident. It is always the result of intelligent effort.” - John Ruskin

Basic guidelines to be followed while contributing an article

We have a strict policy against plagiarism, and therefore would request to ensure that the article you are sending hasn’t been shared or published on any other platform or blog.

Please ensure your article has a word limit of a minimum of 600 words and a maximum of 1,500 words. However, in terms of the maximum number of words, the same can vary case by case.

The blog title is of vital importance and please ensure you have an appropriate title for your blog. We would also recommend you to keep the title to about 50-60 characters.

Include a high-quality image with the article that does not violate any copyright norms. (No personal or brand photographs please).

It would be great if you could add sub-heads to the story, as it makes it easier for the reader to understand the flow and content.

Anecdotes, references, data will make the content more pleasing and interesting. Please do share them wherever you can.

We do not encourage any direct or indirect personal or brand promotion, as the reader wants to learn more about a subject and not the author/brand.

You are advised to add links (references to the blog/article/data), please do not add promotional links that lead to websites/company/brands.





We look forward to some amazing content from you in the coming days. For any queries, reach us at: mystory@yourstory.com