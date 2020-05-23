Why do companies diversify their range of products?

What is the sole purpose of every business? Well, undoubtedly, it is to offer the best services and products to the customers and clients. Businesses operate to generate profit. They cannot leave any stone unturned, or any opportunity of not making enough profit. And, for that, every business has to acquire more and more customers and clients. To acquire more customers and clients, companies need to offer something extra to them. It is not practically possible to only sell one kind of product, no variants, and no versions to the customers for a long time. Therefore, companies tend to offer a wide range of different products to customers.





Reasons to offer a varied diversified range of products to the customers or clients





Customers like choices





The first and foremost reason to offer a varied range of diversified products to the customers is that customers like choices. They won't stick to only one brand or company, if that company or brand keeps offering them just one similar kind of product, without any upgrades or variations. For example, especially, in the tiles industry, the tiles manufacturers offer a wide range of options to the customers. Glazed vitrified tile manufacturers make a host of diverse tiles, different designs, patterns, colors, sizes, etc. As customers like to see all the options before finalizing their choice.





To meet the specific requirements of the customers or clients





Every customer or client has specific expectations and requirements. One product may not be apt to fulfill all the requirements of the customers. Therefore, organizations come up with a varied range of products. Different products are needed to meet the specific requirements of the people.

For example, if we talk about the same example mentioned above, the ceramic tiles industry, the reason that they have to offer varied options is that the buyers may have to use tiles at different places. So, the tile manufacturers would need to know where all the customers and clients need to put the tiles. Tiles for bathrooms and tiles for kitchens are different. Thus, ceramic tile manufacturers generally offer a wide range of choices to the customers for different places.





To keep the customers intrigued and excited





Organizations have to keep their customers or clients engaged and excited as well. Just by offering one, same product, throughout their life span won't really excite the customers or clients. Therefore, the companies have to think thoroughly and come up with more products or variations or versions of the same products, so that the customers have something new to try. Customers would like to try more and new things, but, the companies have to give them that option. Again, talking about the tile manufacturing industry, the tile manufacturers keep the buyers intrigued always. They keep offering a wide range of new designs and styles. Therefore, the customers always have something new to look forward too!





Adapting to the new trends





Organizations keep a close eye on market trends and techniques. Based on the latest market trends and techniques, they come up with a new range of products. Therefore, one of the key factors leading to the diversification of the product range is the inception of new products or variants as per the latest happenings in the industry. This is very important for every company. They need to stay at the top of their game by exploring the market quite regularly.





Organizations prefer to offer a diversified range of products, mostly because different customer or client has different choices. That's primarily the main reason. For example, buyers need different tiles for interiors and different tiles for exteriors, therefore, tile manufacturers have to offer a good range of options.