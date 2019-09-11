Digital Marketing Go Hand in Hand with Social Media

In the aspects of digital marketing training in Pune, Social media is a leading platform that provides incredible teaching that helps to reach millions of customers.

In the aspects of digital marketing training, Social media is a leading platform that provides incredible teaching that helps to reach millions of customers. Hence, social media has many advantages over startups and establishing a brand by updating the right social media marketing strategy can help you to increased traffic, better SEO, improved brand loyalty, healthier customer satisfaction and much more. It is the most profitable and easiest way to spread the word about your product and mission.





Just by spending a few hours per week, over 91% of marketers claimed that their social marketing efforts increased their brand visibility and heightened the user experience. It is also considered as a leading platform for promotional campaigns and not just limited to introduce your product or service.





Facebook group













Facebook is the best platform for promoting your product, considering that you can reach 1.3 billion daily active uses.





One way to promote your brand and business is by participating in the Facebook group managed by others Creating communities around the products and services you sell make members feel exclusive and provide an area where they can get additional help and training from you. Groups are also a great place to keep up with the current events in your industry and not only it helps to reach the news to the consumer side, but it also helps you review the product and improve its quality. Sharing infographics, videos, events to related groups will help you improve your business and promote it on digital platforms. Sometimes giveaways and free trial periods will be a great way to get the new user engaged with your products for the first time.





Instagram









Being clear about the brand and creating unique content is key to promote any business. Instagram is the best way to engage your customers. One way of promoting is to provide a Hashtag, creating hashtags are the only way to enter into certain groups or categories. Also by creating a new and exciting idea will attract the audience and followers. As with all the social media, posting at peak time will help your community to most likely to engage. One of the most effective ways to grow your Instagram communities is to ask an influential person in your industry to feature our products.





Instagram can also help you grow brand awareness and customize products. It is proved that 70% of Instagram users have spent time looking up a brand on the platform. Instagram not only allows you to promote your brand and product in a friendly way but also in an authentic way without hard selling to your customers.





Linkedin









LinkedIn is one of the famous social networks for connecting professionals all over the world. It's not only associating with finding new positions and advancing one’s career but also LinkedIn can be a valuable space for expanding the network for many types of businesses.





Professions such as digital creating, freelancing have established full-fledged firms. The performing artists are using LinkedIn to promote their services with the professional audience. Adopting a smart strategy is key to approach it. Running your small operation, using a company page and connecting it with your profile is a good move. It allows you to publish the updates and put information that comes across from the specific brand and not from any individual. The Personal profile allows you to present yourself as the individual behind the brand and build a professional reputation. Posting news and updating your professional community on the recent developments of your company through the company page will enable you to engage your profile.

Quora









Quora, the easy to navigate question-and-answer service built on a social-media backbone, has risen in popularity since its launch in 2009. Founded by a Facebook CTO, the site has already attracted high-level administrators, journalists, industry insiders, and entrepreneurs, all eager to answer a huge collection of questions for free. The site is rife with crowd-sourced queries, with a comprehensive listing and encouragement to stay in touch with a network of people. It is widely used by digital marketers and brands to promote their products. For example, someone asking about Ayurvedic clinics in India, a digital marketing Course could provide a detailed answer referring to their clients in that segment. Any number of people could answer each question. Quora has its internal algorithm to rank each answer and top-ranked answers will appear in the top of the thread while lower-ranked ones would go further down and may not get noticed by others.















