ECommerce Platforms: Which Is Best For Your Online Business?





E-commerce is singularly the most sought after entrepreneurial ventures in the current times. With business potential like that, it hardly comes as a surprise that most businesses want to adopt E-commerce solutions. However, the portal is not optimized or customer friendly, it fails in no time at all. It might come across as one of the perils of being too common or among the sundry, but it gets most of the attention in the shortest time span. You could read a million blogs suggesting you how to go about enhancing the revenue of your website… Or how to get that traffic volume soaring month after month, but no one tells you the strategy aspect of it lest you wouldn’t pay attention to it for obvious reasons. However, it is veritably important that you understand why a strategy in place can help you establish a robust solution in place such that you have an efficacious solution and framework to depend on. This is not only promising when boosting the performance of your business is concerned, but it also gives you the copious amount of confidence which is essential when boosting a business in the nascent stages is concerned. You can tweak, warp or adjust the marketing strategy of your competitors in a digital or offline space and go about mimicking what works for the latter’s target audience. But don’t you think it is important that you focus on your target audience and build that brand value from scratch? Tweaking and customizing your e-commerce solutions specifically for your kind of business is known to attract a better crowd. It’s exactly like they say, "Be Yourself." Technology is evolving every second. From the integration of mobile wallets and swooning over artificial intelligence oriented scalable models, businesses have moved on from being absolutely conventional. One might just ask what is wrong with conventional! Well, everything!





If you are not changing or innovating or offering the best that is present or known in the market, why would anyone pick you? Digital commerce had been one of the lesser known facts unless e-commerce brought them in and implementation just proved that it is indeed plausible and effective. To make it simpler, you have a plethora of open source and licensed e-commerce solutions which make it simpler for your business to flourish.





Curating the leading e-commerce solutions is not easy for every platform has multiple pros and varies on the fundamental level. But what were the best that we could find?





1. Shopify





Singularly rated as one of the best e-commerce for small businesses, shopify ecommerce development has evolved leaps and bounds since its inception. If you are using Shopify for your business, you hardly need to look elsewhere. You can get your free domain name, you can design your own logo, and you can sell your products and even maintain customer relationships. Buy an existing online store for a nominal value and make it yours if you have expansion plans at a constrained budget.





Did you know the e-commerce solution offers you a free 14-day free trial too? Chuck that, you don’t even have to pick a plan when you enter your credit card details. Buy your portal, connect with the customers, track orders, create invoices, and even accept payments through its integrated payments system. You get to host your portal, offer the unlimited product as you upgrade to a bigger and more expensive plan. With close to 10 categories, styles, layouts for free, you do not have to shell big bucks to rake in big moolah.





Features:





More than 100 themes.

Multiple templates for emails and other official documents

Easy marketing and refunds

No SEO constraints

SSL certificate at no cost at all.

Easier hosting on the web

Analytics features for easy monitoring.

Branding and advertising





2. NopCommerce





If neck to neck competitors are considered in general in the e-commerce solution arena, NopCommerce Development would take the cake away. The second most downloaded e-commerce solution in the world, it offers you customizable carts, catalogue management tools, administration portals and so much more which are instrumental in monitoring and tracking your business. It is stable, secure and preferably boasts of a robust architecture which has feature rich options such that you don’t have to look for add-on functionality elsewhere.





It is extendable too! Being an open source product, if you get into trouble and face a million troubles, you have a super supportive community which is always available to help you out in the time of need. The product is optimised for mobile phones. This simply means you can reach out to your customers anytime and anywhere, irrespective of the time and place. Given that it uses the latest and most stable technologies, your clients the best experience when online shopping is concerned.





Features:





Tax friendly features

SEO methods

Better customer service

Payment gateways

Digital Marketing

Stepwise checkout as per customisation

Free plans. No investment involved

Web based features available

Can be accessed on smartphones





3. BigCommerce





If scalable, customer friendly and comprehensive e-commerce solutions are concerned, BigCommerce is the first name that clicks. Powering more than 55,000 business on a pan global scale, it hardly comes as a surprise when business crack the whip on the other solution providers and pick BigCommerce. After all, the product makes itself so compelling that it is difficult to steer away from the incentives.





A BigCommerce Development Company allows you to take care of all your warehouse management issues, in depth analytics for improvement and insight analysis, better ROI and so much more.





With a technically sound infrastructure and easily customisable interface, it allows you to integrate SaaS. How many other solutions allow that? Think about it!





With a single blind-spot channel manager, you can connect to several others which can sync inventories, get your product details and every other detail which focuses on making your venture a successful one.





Features:





Digital marketing

Mobile stores

Secure carts

Better product catalogue

Imaging

Shipping

Metrics





4. Magento





Magento is one of the most popular and best e-commerce CMS as approx. 13% of the top e-commerce websites are built on the Magento platform. Due to the availability of a large number of plugins and extensions available you can easily add new functionality and features to your website.

Scalability is one of the most prominent features of Magento. Magento is easily scalable, so if you are selling 1 or 10000 projects, you can easily do it with the help of Magento. The community edition of Magento is free but you have to purchase enterprise edition at $2200/month and the rate of premium enterprise is much higher. The use of Magento for a small firm is not a good idea as it is very much expensive and complicated. On the other hand use of Magento for large firms is always beneficial because of its transposable design. Flexibility is one of the most progressive functionalities of Magento. It allows users to completely modify the features of the site according to their needs.

Features:

Website management features

Checkout, payment, & shipping

Analytics and reporting

Search engine optimization (seo)

Marketing promotions and toos

Order management

Customer service

Customer accounts

Catalog management

Catalog browsing





