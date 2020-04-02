To fight the educational scarcity during COVID-19 crisis, Think Exam builds its E-Learning platform

The founder of Ginger Webs, Kapil Goswami has got profound experience of 12 years in the edtech industry. His first dream project was Verificare OMR software that transformed the basics of paper-based test making it accurate and simpler. His next venture was Think Exam online exam software which turned out to be highly acclaimed by users across the globe.

Now Think Exam has been integrated with E-Learning platform which was the much awaited project of Ginger Webs. Keeping in consideration the urgent requirement of the educational industry at this point of Coronavirus crisis, Think Exam has launched the E-Learning platform for all trainers and teachers out there.





He shared his thoughts, “We were working from a very long time on creating E-Learning platform that can become a blended part of the E-Learning trend. Our motto was to empower all the students, teachers and trainers with a tech-enhanced learning tool. Luckily we completed the project on time and became capable of helping the educational industry in this moment of crisis.”





Before working on the live class project he went out to interact with top educational professionals and enquired about the current learning requirements. His power was all the statistics and research that he acquired with the help of his team of experts. The stats highlighted the current educational industry requirements, lags and growth based on urban and rural areas. Going through all the research he could come to a conclusion on how his innovation can become a bridge to cover the online learning gap. Thus the idea of Think Exam E-Learning platform came to existence- to enable the learners connect with teachers using an online live streaming platform which is user-friendly and works from remote location.





Think Exam E-Learning platform was founded in 2019 and now it has got a huge team of dedicated workers. Kapil Goswami takes pride in stating that the team is only growing and their business is extending to new heights.





The journey throughout





When designing a learning platform that entirely depended on the internet connectivity, Kapil had to consider the fact that even though internet penetration is on an all time high but yet there are many areas that lack internet connectivity.





His aim was to establish digital equity which meant that every teacher and student should be able to use the software without any disruption. This was a challenge which took days to overcome. Teams worked long time to create a model which could support uninterrupted live classes even with the availability of average internet connectivity. Many trials were conducted and luckily our existing clients helped us with it. The end result was excellent and all our trial users absolutely loved the performance and interface of the software.





He says, “Teachers found it to be highly effective in lending instructions and connecting with all the students at once. Students found this learning experience to be engaging and more convenient. Students were excited to be a part of this modern learning trend and were thrilled to get their personal access to the E-Learning platform.”





Even after winning the hearts of all our clients we realized that parents were also a significant part of this acceptance. In the starting parents were not ready to let their kids entirely depend on this platform and were in favor of conventional classes.





“It became difficult for us to make this sudden shift accepted by the parents but a huge credit goes to the teachers who became a catalyst in this acceptance process. We prepared proper instructional videos and guidelines for our E-Learning platform also, we had live chat and calling facilities for the teachers who wanted to get their queries answered. Seeing the current Coronavirus situation it was a blessing at the time that E-Learning got finally accepted, as now it is the only source to continue with the learning process.”





The E-Learning model





Think Exam E-Learning platform enables the teachers to take online learning in their own hands. We provide them with a dedicated app that is created with their own brand name and logo. They can customize it for a perfect personalized experience. It has got vast possibilities and some of them are mentioned below-





Any type of E-Learning course can be created with variety of digital content such as videos, images, PDF and documents.





Instructors can engage their learners with quizzes, mock tests and assorted study material.





The app is published on Google Play Services and Apple App Store by the Think Exam team and the user is provided with a unique access.





Teachers can deliver unlimited live classes and interact with the students through features like video on demand and live chat.





The live streaming platform can be conveniently managed with functionalities like scheduling, re-scheduling and monitoring the sessions.





This platform also serves as a marketplace where teachers can create and sell courses.





It has got in-built mock test templates using which the teachers can create any type of competitive and government exam mock tests such as GATE, Banking, IIT JEE, CAT, GMAT, SSC and many more.





Teachers can make their students participate in goal based learning and award them with customized certificates as well as points and rewards.





What does the future hold?





In the present year we are looking forward to integrating many more new features and possibilities to our innovation. All the features and functionalities that we are covering now will be updated sooner for a more seamless experience of the users. Our motto is to enhance the product on the requirements of 21st century learners. Skills such as critical reasoning, communication, analytical thinking and creativity…all of it have to be brought together to make learning more practically driven. We want this generation learners to become capable of acquiring smarter goals which is only possible when we can make digital learning reach to every home.

Kapil adds, “Our prime motto is to maintain the product quality but apart from that we want our E-Learning platform to become a part of every learner and teacher, which requires high scalability of the platform. We are already working on its scalability factor and very soon a new update will be launched.”