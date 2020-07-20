Employee Communication Roadmap For 2020

Most businesses focus on establishing good communication with customers, clients, stakeholders, and partners. They often forget how important it is to communicate well with their employees first. Only a small number of companies recognize the value and contribution engaged workforce makes. With everything going on in the world right now, it’s crucial to make employee communication a top priority. However, employees don’t become engaged and committed overnight. It takes time and a great amount of effort. If you don’t know where to start, here is an employee communication roadmap to help you out.

Decide on Communication Channels

The first step towards good employee communication is the formulation of a strategy. This means that managers should use certain tactics and methods to boost communication among employees. One part of those tactics is deciding on a communication channel. While some companies have only one preferred channel, such as an intranet, others make use of various platforms and apps. Either way, the goal remains the same. However, companies and their employee structures differ. What brings good results to one company may not do so for others. Also, when managers force apps and devices, employees may refrain from using them. For this reason, employees should participate in selecting the corporate method for communication. It is a great opportunity for increasing employee engagement and making use of their creativity. On the one hand, managers can be sure employees will actively use the selected channel. On the other, employees will feel their opinion matters. Either way, it is a great compromise.

Make Employee Communication Entertaining

Modern workplaces are so much more than just work. They are also about relationships among colleagues and fun. Gen Z and Millenials particularly value opportunities for human interaction in the workplace. For this reason, internal communication doesn’t have to be all about work. Managers can make communication entertaining by creating sections within the corporate channel for employees only. Here, employees can share their interests, hobbies, movie/book recommendations, memes, etc. When employees have some space for themselves, it helps them relax, blow off some steam, make friendships with coworkers, and get to know them better. As they get to know each other, their team spirit grows stronger which reflects positively on their work performance.

Deliver Messages

Communication is all about sharing knowledge and conveying important messages. With this in mind, managers should focus on effective messaging and their delivery. For example, key messages should be short, concise, and straight to the point. They may contain supportive details to make the message stick. However, before sending any messages, they should also consider their audience and the channel used. This is why most companies follow top to bottom hierarchy when it comes to sharing important corporate news. The process ensures the right message is conveyed at the right time to the right people. Additionally, some messages are more effective when delivered by mail, text, call, or even in person. No matter what medium is used, organization and consistency are essential. This way, no message will ever go unnoticed by employees.

Monitor Employee Interaction

When managers implement a communication strategy, they have to monitor it and measure its effectiveness. How can they see whether their tactic is working or not? Surveys, feedback, suggestions, or high retention rates can serve as metrics. They can even combine some of the techniques to have more conclusive results. Still, the important thing is to know exactly what they want to measure and how. The results will show if the implemented strategy helps achieve business and corporate aims. Also, it will show whether there is any progress regarding employee performance, communication, or engagement. This way, managers can make necessary adjustments or change the entire strategy. Favorable results can be shared with employees as they can stimulate and motivate them to work even harder.

Focus on Business Goals

As much as conveying messages is important so is achieving business goals. Sometimes managers get caught up with internal communication they overlook other equally important aspects. They neglect corporate aims, vision, mission, work ethic, and company culture. To successfully avoid this common trap, employers should remind employees of greater goals. Also, it is important to share the company’s mission with them which demands minimal effort. All it takes is to include the company’s mission and vision in the emails, newsletters, or any other more formal way of communication. These small details will constantly remind them to also focus on other business goals. Moreover, they will always feel like a part of a true team and organization. This feeling will drive them to contribute more to achieving common aims and succeeding.

In the end, employee communication should be every organization’s priority. It improves their productivity, performance, engagement, and team spirit. With this detailed roadmap, employee communication no longer has to be an issue in your organization.