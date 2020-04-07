How can I find international buyers for my products? As an exporter, this question must have haunted you at one point or another. Whether you are just intending to start a new business or you have an already established brand, this one question “how to find buyers in the international market” keeps lingering on. Finding new and reliable customers is always the motto of business and with the world turning to a social village, now finding international buyers is also just as important if not more. The days where the business would work on the local consumer base are gone! This is the era for global trade.





Finding buyers in the international market for your products is the biggest challenge for any exporter, especially when they are just starting a new business or entering a new market. Selling internationally is not as easy as it may sound. With numerous challenges like language, geographical location, various cultures, buying preferences, lack of market knowledge, and so on, possess a real problem for exporters. Many companies have their marketing strategies aimed at capturing new markets and exporting their goods. All thanks to the digitization of the e-commerce industry, the internet has made things very easy. Exporters can reach out to the global audience and international export buyers list without physically having to go there. In this article, below I am going to discuss all the useful methods to find and connect with international buyers or importers.

Top Strategies to Find Foreign Buyers List:

B2B Trade Websites:

Just as there are some reliable wholesalers in your country, there are numerous other all around the world as well. Connecting them for favorable business opportunities is a good idea. Connecting with these private forms is much quicker, easier, and mutually beneficial. There are numerous online trade agencies and online wholesale trade platforms that are known to facilitate the traders from all over the world. These online channels are the key facilitators of trade and are known to help businesses establish their brand internationally. Not just SMEs but well-known brands have also admitted to receiving amplified trade opportunities via the business to business online trade portals. There are numerous e-commerce trade marketplaces operating throughout the world. Here I have curated the list of top 6 online trade platforms to help you find new international export buyers list for your products.

Tradewheel.com: The fastest growing online trade marketplace with thousands of authentic wholesale importers and vast export buyers list of the world. This website operates globally 24/7 and allows customers to sign up for free.





Alibaba is the largest B2B online marketplace in the world. They have a vast list of online wholesale suppliers and buyers.





Made-in-China: Ideal website for the Chinese suppliers and manufacturers since it specifically designed to accommodate the Chinese businesses and China made products.





Global Sources is a Hong Kong-based e-commerce firm that is also registered with GSOL.





DHgate also facilitates manufactured products from small and medium-sized business owners. It provides a safe international payment and logistics service.





iOffer is a San Francisco based online trading company. It was launched in 2002.





ECplaza has had slow but consistent growth over the years and has today build a worldwide network and high brand recognition for itself. ECplaza is a safe online wholesale mall for international trade.





Foreign Agencies:

Countries globally have state-sponsored trading companies or organizations that are tasked to import various products in need, usually these state-controlled trade companies order products in bulk quantities. If you would like to trade with governments, this could be a chance for you. Do your maths and try to identify what countries would prove to be the best export partners for your business. You can get in contact with them via reaching out to their embassies or contacting the agency directly. One thing you need to keep in mind is that different trade agencies are designated to import different products, like raw material, agriculture products, and etc. With proper homework, you can easily contact the agencies that are related to your exports.





Freelance Agents:

Similar to the agents of national trade agencies, there are various commercial freelance agents as well who can help in to find out buyers for export. The major difference between the two is that these freelance agents act as a middle man between the exporters and importers. Freelance Agents or commercial agents can assist you in the search for reliable buyers or suppliers based on your needs. You can easily choose the person you wish to work with and set mutually agreed terms and conditions of work. These agents are not only responsible to find you the foreign buyers list for your products but are also accountable to make sure whether these buyers are serious in terms of business or not. Since the language barrier is one of the most basic challenges in international trade, the local freelance agents can communicate with the buyers on your behalf. Dealing with the freelance agents is far easier and more comfortable than dealing with foreign agencies, they are very motivated to find buyers for your products and close the deal since they are paid on commission.





Social Media:

Being a part of modern society, you can never neglect the importance or significance of social media. Not only are they the best way to entertain or stay connected but are also a great source for marketing and helps you find international buyers for your products. Have you ever come across a business ad on Facebook? They do not just randomly appear! But are placed there to find international customers. You can find and join the export related groups on various social channels like LinkedIn or Facebook, etc. these groups provide a high chance of finding reliable global buyers. If you want your product to be prominent and attract international buyers via these groups, posting regularly is a must. Social media is one of the cheapest ways to connect with people in your target market.





Salesperson:

You can also hire a salesperson to find new and reliable foreign buyers list on your behalf. You don’t have to work everything on your own. Salespersons just like the commission agents work in the place of the company and connect exporters with wholesale purchasers. These individuals work on commission and you can task this representative to find individuals and firms for your exports. Indeed the cost of operation will rise with having to pay your sales representative but it will help your free from all the problems of finding buyers, giving more time to concentrate on manufacturing your product or searching for other markets yourself.





Promotion Bureau and Expos:

Promotion Bureau and Expos, both are the ideal ways to find global buyers for export business. Export bureaus are the ideal ways to stay up to date with what other countries need. They assist you with all the export information, foreign buyers list, and new ways to market your products in their market. These bureaus have a connection in various countries and international markets to find the best global buyers.

Expos are the busy marketplaces with a vast number of buyers from all over the world available under one roof. These events are attended by interested parties and people. These are great places to establish international relations. You can easily introduce and advertise your products in front of global buyers. You can either choose the Expo specifically related to your industry or join trade shows where different products are exhibited. Not only will this help you in finding the right buyers to your product but you will also get the chance to learn what new is happening in your industry.





I hope this guide on how to find out buyers for export will help you find the wholesale customer or customers that you are looking for.