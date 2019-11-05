5 Success Strategies for Corporate Blogs in B2B

A corporate blog is now part of the standard repertoire of corporate communications. Blogs can increase the visibility and reputation of a business and support B2B communications in customer retention and attract new business customers and partners. Here are the following five strategies support.

1. Relevant content

Relevant content is now the most important asset for communication in the social web and thus also the basis for the success of a corporate blog. A corporate blog is neither an advertising channel nor a press center for corporate and product news. Above all, B2B customers expect well-founded content that really helps them in everyday business life:





Tips and strategies

industry trends

Templates and instructions





A well-founded content marketing strategy for the corporate blog as content The central and feedback channel provides a good basis for bundling specialist expertise and presenting the company with as much transparency and authenticity as possible.





Successful content marketing strategies do not focus on the channel, but on the content. In this context, the blog serves as a distribution channel for seeding and syndicating content via additional channels. Through a link with social media, the corporate blog can also be a valuable feedback channel for the collection of reader reactions and comments. Regular analysis of blog statistics and social web interaction are good sources to identify the reader's interests, open questions, and challenges that serve as the basis for new relevant content.





Above all, a corporate blog offers many opportunities to present a company from the human and personal side. With faces and personal statements and statements on current specialist and industry topics.

2. Visual Content: the power of images

Never have images been more important than today. Visual content marketing brings many benefits to B2B blog communication: photos, infographics, charts, spreadsheets, screenshots, and videos help customers and business partners understand complex processes and processes faster and easier.





Above all, pictures and videos help to generate more traffic from image search engines such as Google Image Search, Instagram or YouTube. Images and videos are unbeatable attention enhancers and are shared more often than mere text contributions.





With the help of various contribution graphics and infographics, blog contributions can be made more attractive and comprehensible. Also, graphics, infographics and diagrams provide different visual hurdles, with which the contributions can be divided repeatedly from various aspects on the social media channels.

3. Regularity counts

Regular publishing and blog posts are another key strategy to increase blog traffic and engage readers. Eighty-two percent of blogging companies generate a positive ROI from their inbound actions.





A good strategy for a regular publication is the exploitation of content in other post formats, such as post episodes or series as well as a regular update of Evergreen contributions. The exploitation of content in other media, such as infographics, videos, podcasts or checklists for download offers many options to refresh and reactivate existing posts.





Regular analysis of blog stats and reader and customer feedback helps to find content with a particularly good performance and response. Above all, these contents can be used in other contributions.

4. The right times for blogging

Most blog readers are "morning people." Posts published during the morning hours have a good chance of attracting more attention and readership. These are of course only average values ​​that should serve as orientation. The best times for the blog can be very different for each target audience. A regular look at the blog traffic statistics of blog traffic helps to determine the personal best times of your own blog.

5. Social Media Cross-promotion for the corporate blog

Even the best and most professional corporate blog does not market itself, even if the content is still so good. Only a fraction of potential readers find their way directly to the website. It is much more important to regularly blogging through many different media and channels in order to generate sites for interested readers.





The more sites the blog posts and content generate on the web, the more readers will find the blog.

A social media cross-promotion strategy and planning helps to publish the posts with the right content and formats and at the right times on the various networks.





With the help of social media tools and automation plug-ins , the corporate blog can be directly linked to the social media channels. The tools also help attract new followers and generate more discussion and comments.

Not only the classic social media networks are range and traffic generators.





There are a variety of other news portals, trade portals, which can serve as multipliers for the content of blog posts. Even Google My Business and Google posts are a good way to bring blog posts directly into the search index. The content can be further syndicated via editorial networks such as Medium or Torial as well as theme, news and specialist portals.

Conclusion

Relevant content for customers and business partners are the key to the success of a corporate blog in B2B communication, but also continuity in publishing and marketing. The exploitation of content across different content formats, in particular via visual elements, attracts more attention and offers more opportunities and options for seeding.





Linking the blog to the social media channels as well as far-reaching content seeding ensures more reach, traffic and interaction. Tools and plugins can significantly support the daily blogging workload, allowing more time for personal dialogue with readers and communities.