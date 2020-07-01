The digital world has increased the demand for digital business solutions/technologies that can develop advanced functionalities engulfed cum interactive web solutions to cater on-growing needs of modern businesses globally.





One of the most demanding web development technologies i.e. AngularJS is used at a large scale today among different industry verticals. It can develop any kind of web applications as well as custom frontend solutions at an ease.





That’s businesses in 2020 look for highly reliable and the best AngularJS development companies for their custom web app development requirements. Being surrounded with a lot of web development companies, it becomes a tough task for many business owners/CEOs to pick the reliable one.





Do remember: Selection of the top AngularJS development company is the first step towards your business success.





So, let’s start your business success journey with the right choice. Here, I have listed all the parameters that I took before presenting this sorted collection of top AngularJS development companies to you.





Deeply analyzed each company’s portfolio Checked the online reviews & ratings Checked their testimonials & respective workfolio Took a note on their technical expertise Latest technologies they use to work Complete history check on each company Web apps developed in each industry vertical





Here, find the refined list of top AngularJS development companies for your next web app development project:-





Since 2004, ValueCoders has been delivering excellence through its offshore IT outsourcing software development services. The team of first-time-right AngularJS developers are trained enough to develop secure, scalable & dynamic web apps.





Angular developers at ValueCoders are competent to offer robust web apps that specifically and efficiently address your business challenges. You can Hire Angular Developer online on a monthly, hourly or full-time basis.





Avg. Hourly Rate: < $25/hr

Established In: 2004

Employees Count: 250 - 999

Top 5 Clients: Selectspecs, Estel, Dubai Police, Capgemini, Affle





Reviews





Case Study (In Brief)

ValueCoders has successfully done 4500+ projects for various clients around the world. They provide immense support to their clients from start to project completion. Some of their amazing work samples are shown below:





Why to partner with this AngularJS development company in 2020?

Leading AngularJS development company in India

2,500+ SATISFIED CUSTOMERS

2,000+ MAN YEARS EXP

4,200 + PROJECTS LAUNCHED

97%+ CLIENT RETENTION

NO CONTRACTS LOCK INS









Their mission is to develop software and web apps with superior design and function that enable the customers to unlock and deliver tremendous value through exceptional user experiences and high-quality engineering.





They believe that a bold person or an expert team of AngularJS developers can change the business world. They are strict to their principles & ready to build quality web solutions for their global clients.





Avg. Hourly Rate: $100 - $149/hr

Established In: 2011

Employees Count: 10 - 49

Top 5 Clients: Jacobs, Daocloud, Stanley Black & Decker, Dinner Out, Pixelligent









Reviews:-





Case Study (In Brief)

The team of brilliant coders and world-class user-experience designers have created some wonderful web apps for their clients.

Why to partner with this AngularJS development company in 2020?





Creative designers

Intelligent coders

18+ years business experience

Leading AngularJS company in US

5.0 clutch rating









It is a full stack web development company that creates serverless web and cross-platform mobile apps with the help of its AngularJS developers and NodeJS experts.





They believe that software development works best when the entire process is transparent on both sides. They give the right to their clients for examining the entire development process and participate in communication, ensuring that there are no surprises in delivery.





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr

Established In: 2014

Employees Count: 10 - 49

Top 5 Clients: Spark451, PublishCheck, ClipDis, HealCloud, Emarsys





Reviews





Case Study (In Brief)

The expert team of AngularJS developers ensure that their respective clients must have a clear view of the state of the development process and thus welcome any comments and criticisms that arise from the clients end. Look at some of their amazing work here:





Why to partner with this AngularJS development company in 2020?

Quality focused development

Full project delivery

Top app development company in Hungary









Sombra specializes in custom full-cycle software development, dedicated engineering teams and staff augmentation. They have technical expertise in all latest web development platforms covering ReactJS, AngularJS, Java, NodeJS and Python.





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr

Established In: 2013

Employees Count: 50 - 249

Top 5 Clients: Divido, ZappySales, The H Hub, RenewAge, Shark-byte













Reviews





Case Study (In Brief)

The expert team of AngularJS developers have successfully built a SaaS video platform byl the complete technical requirements of their client. They have given suggestions to the clients how to tackle the project and now moved on to its second phase.

Why to partner with this AngularJS development company in 2020?

6+ years of commercial experience

500+ technologies & tools

Enhance productivity with tailored software solutions

120+ qualified engineers

134 customers from 20 countries

308 projects completed





Boldare is the combination of the power and best qualities of two companies naming XSolve and a software development company with its Child, a high-end web design agency. They have capitalized on 16 years of experience, 260 products launched to the market for clients worldwide and the skills of a team of 130 people.

They have helped French unicorn startup BlaBlaCar expand to 27 markets worldwide, developed a Customer Portal MVP for global renewable energy giant Sonnen, and in less than six weeks, developed an e-commerce platform that is changing the MENA economy.

Avg. Hourly Rate: $50 - $99/hr

Established In: 2004

Employees Count: 50 - 249

Top 5 Clients: Bosch, Polco, BlaBlaCar, Oneida, Virgin Radio Oman





Reviews:-

Case Study (In Brief)

The expert team of AngularJS developers have successfully built a MVP for a real estate company using all latest web development platforms.





Why to partner with this AngularJS development company in 2020?

15 years of business excellence

250 digital products delivered

Highly productive team

Great transparency and expertise

Flexibility & dedicated teams









It is a strong software development company with a 400+ workforce and has helped 2000 organisations globally including startups, enterprises, digital agencies across all industry verticals.





They have turned cloud native application development, customer analytics, blockchain, and artificial intelligence into products with a sustainable competitive advantage. Their services range from assistance in selecting the most optimal technology stack to developing complex solutions and integrating & migrating legacy systems.





Avg. Hourly Rate:< $25/hr

Established In: 2001

Employees Count: 250 - 999

Top 5 Clients: Hitachi, Siemens, Huawei, Toyota, Samsung





Reviews





Case Study (In Brief)

With their in-house AngularJS developers, they built a web & mobile app for interactive social platform. For this, they used AngularJS and ReactJs to update various components. Currently, they are working on its UI/UX.





Why to choose this AngularJS development company in 2020?

700+ happy clients across the globe

Different teams working on different technologies

5+ avg. expertise of developers

94% customer retention rate









Neoteric is a renowned name in software development companies which has helped many startups and enterprises with their unique and quality solutions.





The solutions they develop help companies gain a better understanding of their customers, reduce and avoid dropouts, benefit from dynamic pricing, and discover the best learning opportunities for their employees.





Avg. Hourly Rate: $50 - $99/hr

Established In: 2005

Employees Count: 50 - 249

Top 5 Clients: The World Bank, Siemens, Nestle, Jeppesen, Vectra









Reviews





Case Study (In Brief)

The team of AngularJS developers implemented a frontend GUI & graphs using IoT platform for an energy efficient building company.









Why to partner with this AngularJS development company in 2020?





50+ projects successfully delivered in 5+ countries’

100% remote software development work

0% delays due to coronavirus

Great transparent & good communication

Working using latest technologies









The key strength of this company is the passion of their coders backed with trust. They aim to deliver excellence and true valute to the startups and enterprises. They have delivered high quality products and robust solutions to their global customers.

Byteridge helps companies understand and define the product to be built. This includes working with stakeholders to understand the business, align the scope of the project with customer issues and recognize areas for improvement for custom development.





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49/hr

Established In: 2008

Employees Count: 50 - 249

Top 5 Clients: Microsoft, Philips, India Infoline Ltd (IIFL), Tata Strategic, Caliber Security









Reviews:-

Case Study (In Brief):-

They have built a custom solution for an education management company. For this, they had used AngularJS and NodeJS technologies for coding and delivered successful project.





Why to partner with this AngularJS development company for your web app?

130+ products and solutions granted to the clients

10+ years of existence

100+ happy clients globally

6+ open source contributions









Capital numbers is an award-winning successful software development company with offices located across the world. They have served over 100 businesses of all industry verticals of varying types & sizes.





They have worked with all major technology platforms, including front-end as well as back-end applications. The defined hourly rate ranges from $ 15 to $ 25 per hour for project-based work, or you can hire full-time AngularJS developers at even lower prices by saving around 70%.





Avg. Hourly Rate: < $25/hr

Established In: 2012

Employees Count: 250 - 999

Top 5 Clients: Boston Children's Hospital, Walmart (Flipkart), Harvard University, Dell, Duke University





Reviews





Case Study (In Brief)

The team of AngularJS developers built an environmental housing agency web app for a real estate company. In this, they have handled everything from design to development work.





Why to select this AngularJS development company for your next web app?

Provide custom software teams

1500+ project delivered

5 stars on Clutch

150+ global clients





The company started with a two-man plan about 15 years ago and now has more than 200 team members. The AngularJS developers at Infinum use it to approach the project with extreme care and professionalism.





They help clients in discovering innovative work and taking advantage of the next great innovation in technology. As a full web development service company, they provide high expertise in all phases of the product life cycle.





Avg. Hourly Rate: $100 - $149/hr

Established In: 2005

Employees Count: 50 - 249

Top 5 Clients: P&G, Samsung, ERSTE Bank, Universal Music Group, AstraZeneca





Reviews





Case Study (In Brief)

The team of web developers had built a music application for a music production company. They helped in data migration from old website to the new using AngularJS technology. They also worked for its mobile version and updated the UI/UX for new site.





Why to choose this AngularJS development company?

11 years of business excellence

Specialized in web & mobile app development

20+ expert teams

200+ workforce





Final Note





So, I have listed out some best AngularJS development companies after a deep research on each company mentioned above. You can trust all these companies to choose the best AngularJS development company for your next web app.

I would suggest you look at your project requirements & budget before selecting any one of the above. Then only you can come up with a wise decision.





All the best!!