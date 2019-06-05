How to Resolve QuickBooks error C=343

QuickBooks error C=343 is an issue wherein you are not able to access the company file or the file name could not be found. The error majorly appears when MSXML file is missing. Additionally, you need to update QB to a latest release to avoid such problems in future.





In this blog, we will describe the causes of error C=343 and various methods to resolve this issue easily.





What are the Causes of QuickBooks Error C=343?

There are multiple reasons behind QuickBooks error C=343, some of them are mentioned below:





Damaged MSXML Services lead to Error C=343. If you are using an outdated version of QuickBooks, then “QuickBooks Error C=343” is likely to occur. If there are unregistered files in QuickBooks.





Methods to Fix QuickBooks Error C=343





You can fix Error C=343 by following different methods listed below. If one method doesn’t work, you can jump onto another one.





Method 1: Use QuickBooks Diagnostic Tool

First of all, you need to download QB Install Diagnostic tool .

. Now, save the file on your Desktop.

Run this toll when prompted.

Close all the running programs or applications.

Once the tool is installed, restart your computer.





Method 2: SAVE the MSXML.DII files





For 32- bit system

Firstly, you have to open Run command.

command. Now type Regsvr32 MSXML.dll in the search field. Click Ok.

in the search field. Click Ok. After that, you will get a message saying ‘Successful registered status,’

Finally, restart QuickBooks.





For 64- bit system

Open Run Command Window and type ‘cmd’ in the search box. Next, press Enter. Now enter CD-Windows-syswow64 and click Ok. After that, type ‘Regsvr 32 MSXML3.dll’ and hit Enter. Enter ‘Regsvr 32 MSXML4.dll’ and press Enter. Lastly, you have to reopen QuickBooks.





Method 3: Uninstall and Reinstall MSCML.dll files

First of all, open the download page of XML files.

Now, you need to install all of these files.

Double-click on MSI to and follow further instructions.

Reopen QuickBooks and see if “Error C=343” is rectified.





Method 4: Open QB in safe mode

Hold the Ctrl key and double-click simultaneously on QuickBooks to open it.

This will open QB in safe mode.

Now, click on File and choose the open company.

After that, choose the file and go through My Documents.

If the new file still doesn’t open then verify and rebuild it.

Go to File, choose File Operations and then select Verify Rebuild.





Although, we have tried to simplify all the methods. If you still face any difficulty while following any step or need any technical help. Feel free to reach us at QuickBooks ProAdvisor Support Number 1-877-263-2742. Our certified experts are always available to help you and provide the best solutions.