How to Grow on Instagram? My Instagram Growth Hacks

What is the fastest growing social network in the world?

In 2019, Instagram registered 800 million active users, and at the beginning of 2020, there were already 1 billion.

And, pay attention to this: 80% of users follow at least one brand.

As surely you already know all this, Instagram is in your marketing strategy, you have your account open and an eye on the number of followers.

But you feel that even if you try, the numbers stagnate, and, as you lose yourself a bit, your account will immediately start to raise cobwebs.

Do not despair. I have several ideas to give you. All very simple and very easy to put into practice. You don't need to be a mega-expert on Instagram or go out with posters to see how your account takes off.

Today I want to give you ten keys for you to grow on Instagram.





#1 Create valuable content

The truth is that today on Instagram creating relevant content is not going to translate into an increase in followers.

It will at least not make them grow at the rate you need since the algorithms have changed, and they no longer order the content chronologically but by interests. So this is a very slow formula.

However, it is important, and I will explain why you should not neglect this part: because when you implement other strategies that I am going to tell you, and that will help you gain followers, you need to have a profile prepared with content that interests you—your audience.

So feed your account. You need it to combine with other strategies that I will tell you below.









#2 Use hashtags in all your posts

Always remember to tag your content. That, in addition to giving clues about the topics you deal with, helps you so that what you publish goes further. Since your posts will appear when someone is interested in that hashtag.

You know that you can put many, but it is not necessary to go over and saturate. I would recommend that you do not put less than four or more than ten.

Using hashtags is also not a panacea, and it is not going to attract a huge flow of followers. Although we usually gain between 2 and 10 new followers for each post with hashtags. So it all adds up.





#3 Put follow buttons





It is a bit of a drawer, but if I include it here, we sometimes forget the simplest.

You have to promote your Instagram account on your other platforms. So remember to include on your website, on your landing page, on all the sites that you can think of ... a follow button so that they can follow you on Instagram.

If you have the option on your website to download a lead magnet and for that people have to leave you their email, why not also ask them to follow you on Instagram?

That seems silly, but it is not done, and you stop adding potential followers.









#4 Follow/unfollow other accounts





Let's see. I'm not going to recommend this method to gain followers because I consider it spam. I think it is not convenient for you if you want to have a good image. But since I want to tell you everything, I include it, because the reality is that today it still works.

What is it about? Well, to start liking certain publications in the hope that they end up following you. Or to follow individual accounts to "invite" them to do the same ... but once you do, you unfollow them, that is, you stop following them. Tell you that some companies do this for you manually and without robots.

Can you increase followers with this technique? Yes, but it is a sneaky growth. I am sure that Instagram will be able to detach it in a short time. Just as it eliminated fictitious purchased followers from accounts less than one year ago, it will also end this practice.

My advice is that you work a little more and achieve quality growth.









#5 Participate in conversations on other accounts





Interacting usually gives excellent results. It may seem slow, but it works, and it will provide you with users.

But it is not worth intervening in any way. If you limit yourself to being there, to making comments without any background, such as "what a beautiful photo," "wow!", "Great," you will not be generating any interesting exchange.

To attract users, you have to open a debate and create a conversation in which others want to participate. It is an exciting discussion that attracts attention.

If you do it like this and if you interact with the participants, it is possible that people will be interested in you, that later they will go to your profile to take a look ... and follow!









#6 Collaborate with other accounts

This is a formula that works very well. Of course, it is not about starting to make collaborations left and right. You don't even notice it in the number of followers. Still, you may have some experience that takes away the desire to repeat.

You have to select accounts that are in some way related, with a similar purpose or approach.

Ideally, you should have a similar number of followers to establish a balanced, collaborative relationship because it is about the followers of the other account being interested in you and vice versa.

You have to connect that the collaboration does not break with your style or with your line of content.

To give you an example: if you dedicate yourself to vintage decoration, do not consider a collaboration with a motorcycle brand, because it is very unlikely that you will arouse the interest of the followers of the other account.





#7 Buy mentions

This is a great strategy, and I recommend that you use it.

Find accounts that interest you. Look, of course, the number of followers. But also that it is a quality account related to your brand and directed to the niche that interests you.

There are platforms where you can find and select accounts. Some huge ones are dedicated precisely to this subject, and that can work very well.

How much does it cost to buy mentions? It depends on the account, of course, but from ten dollars you can find exciting things.









#8 Make giveaways and contests

This is very popular with the community and can give you a fabulous result. In addition to growing your account, it will increase interactions, provide you with visibility, and reinforce your brand.

Keep in mind that a giveaway and a contest are different strategies and are organized differently.

In the raffle, you will have to randomly choose a follower who has complied with the rules you have set, usually to perform some kind of simple action: follow your profile, put a like, comment, name friends ...

While the participants of the contest must contribute something: a photo with your brand, a video ... You set the conditions and then decide which contribution is the one that stands out the most and wins the prize.

In both cases, interesting interactions are generated, and that is usually noticed in the number of your followers.









#9 Advertise your product

This is a compelling and reliable way to gain followers. Take advantage of the possibility of advertising. Note that Instagram belongs to Facebook and that it is integrated into Facebook Ads. This makes it easier for you to manage your ads because you use the same administrator.

And also think that, although advertising is increasingly difficult on Facebook - it is not so common to get cheap results, on Instagram, it is still possible, even if you have a tight budget. So you kill two birds with one stone ... you get new customers who are interested in your products. At the same time, you gain followers who are also interested in your company and that if they have not bought now, they can do so in the future.









#10 Take advantage of offline

Do not forget about this because, in short, we live outside the network, and we can always take advantage of personal contact to gain a few followers. How?

Well, simply remembering to name your Instagram account if you go to an event if you give a conference if you are interviewed on the radio ... Any opportunity is reasonable to suggest to people that, if they like your work, they follow you.





I'll give you an example: I recently went to the theater. It was a slightly underground show, entertaining and interactive. At a certain point, the "master of ceremonies" made us all take our cell phones so that we could follow him on Instagram. With the foolishness, I'm sure he had no fewer than a hundred followers at once.

So take advantage, any occasion is right.

It would even be helpful to put it on your business card.





What do you think? Are you already using any of the techniques that I just described? Do you know any other that is effective? You know, tell me in the comments, I read you carefully.