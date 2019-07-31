Looking to develop a Web App? Here's How Much Would It Cost





Why do you even need to develop a web app at first place when the world has moved towards using mobile apps on smartphones? As per a report, it is estimated that about 56% of the worldwide traffic has now gone mobile.





The present generation has started using mobile apps over web apps. Yet, the use of the web apps just cannot be subdued because they play a very important role in generating more traffic towards your business. It was also noted that even though the usage of mobile apps was more, the engagement still remained higher with the desktop.









Moreover, they have their own set of advantages:





Web apps are budget-friendly

They are easily scalable and customizable

Easy installation and maintenance

More user-friendly





Due to these factors, it is still important to have a web app developed for your business. Every individual, be it an entrepreneur or a business owner, they all must have at least once thought about developing a web app for their project and the cost involved in creating it. Many of the individuals need web apps at relatively low cost with high quality. Needless to say, the cost of web app development varies widely.





So, how much is the cost involved in developing a web app? What are the factors that determine the cost of web app development? How do you estimate the price tag of a web app development? These are some of the questions that you will find answers to as we move ahead in this article.





When thinking about the cost of web app development, there are a few factors responsible that help you determine the cost of web app development. Let’s discuss them one by one below:













Level of complexity: This is the most important factor in determining the cost of website cost. The more complex the application, the higher will be its price for development. So, what end results do you need? What kind of functionality requirements do you have? These are some of the questions that may help in estimating the cost of web app development.





Urgency level: If you have time constraints and strict deadlines to complete your web app, this will obviously call the high cost of web app development. It’s obvious, isn’t it? If you need to complete your web app development on a tight schedule, the professionals will have to work hard and put in a lot of effort in completing the task, and hence, this will lead to an increased cost of your project.





An app development company: Now, if you are a non-coder and do not have any idea about programming the code for web apps, you are going to need to hire a web app development company. You will be taking help from:





---> 1. Project Coordinator: He/she will act as a communication thread for you, the client and the development team.





---> 2. UI/UX Designer: A good design is also important for your website to attract customers. Hence, a UI/UX designer is allocated for this task.





---> 3. Web development team: They are the ones who are responsible for developing the code of your web app and hence, they put in a lot of effort in this task. Your project cost depends on the number of hours they put in to develop the app.





---> 4. Testers: They test the application before deployment and find out if there are any errors or bugs. The developers then rectify it and you get a flawless web application.





Hence, it is always beneficial to hire a web app development agency because they have a dedicated resource for all the steps involved in the development of your application and you get a full-fledged and an amazing application.





As we move ahead in the article, you will get to know the points that will help you in choosing the best web app development firm.





Ad campaigns: This is another factor responsible for the cost of a web app. Before launching your app, you make ad campaigns in order to attract potential customers.





Location: Yes, location too plays a crucial role in the development of a web app. It is always a good idea to hire a web app development agency from a country like India since their hourly rates are quite cheaper and attractive. Here’s what other countries might cost you hourly for web app development:





---------------> Australian agencies: $50-150 per hour

---------------> US and Canadian agencies: $50-250 per hour

---------------> India rates: $10-80 (quite cheaper and attractive)





What are the stages involved in the web app development process?





Why is this important? Your app development cost depends on the number of stages and requirements that are involved in the development process. Hence, you must know the elements involved in your app and the steps involved in the development process of the web app.





#1: Analysing your idea: Okay, you have thought about developing a web app, that means you already have an idea about it. Now, you must know what exactly do you need with your web app. Maybe you are creating the web version of your particular service or a shop, or you may be wanting to advertise your services with the landing page. There are many possibilities. Hence, you must clearly know what exactly do you want from the development team creating your web app.





#2: Conducting research: Once you have analyzed your idea, you must perform research to find the demand and supply. You must be able to develop a web app which should be interesting for your customers and also must be able to take away the potential competitors’ similar kind of resources.





#3. Creating requirements list: After analyzing and research, you can create a list of requirements needed to develop a web app.





#4. Explaining the requirements to a company: Now, if you can begin with the web app development, you can! Or else, you must look for professional web app development companies online for creating your web app. They will understand your requirements, and develop the web application as per your needs and requirements.





The next steps would be- creating a prototype (typically a wireframe for what your web app will look like when finished), design (an appealing and flawless design is made to attract your customers and make your web app look more creative & attractive), front-end and back-end programming for the website development, testing the app, and then final launch of the web app.





So, how much is the exact cost involved in web app development?





As mentioned and explained earlier, the cost varies exponentially. Based on your requirements and needs, the cost estimation for the web apps can be divided into the following categories:





Easy and simple applications: These are the applications that have very simple functionality, minimum content, simple landing pages with minimal design. Such apps take up to one month for completion and their development cost can vary anywhere between $150-500.





Pro-level applications: These apps have interactive pages with a lot of information. These applications can be simple e-commerce websites, web representation for small scale businesses, etc and can take up to 3 months. The development cost for such applications can vary between $500-2000.





Complex applications: These are complex applications that have a thoughtful UI/UX design process with an exclusive CMS. these applications are designed in such a way that they bring a stable profit to the business and help in automating the company’s process. They take up to 6 months for completion and their cost varies between $2500-5000.





Enterprise-level applications: These are the applications designed for the large level enterprises and businesses and for startups aiming to gain big ahead in the market with good investment. These applications take more than 6 months to complete and their cost comes >$10K.





You can understand the web cost variations with the following infographic:









Summary





Now, we hope you know the process of estimating the cost involved in web app development. So, make sure you consider these factors when looking to hire web app developers for web app development.





As discussed, it is beneficial to hire a web app development agency in India to get the best rates for your web app development project. Also, it must be known that the web app development is a bit complex task and hence, it is crucial to hire a professional agency for this task to get an outstanding application with all the features.





